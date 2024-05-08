NETMARBLE LAUNCHES SOLO LEVELING: ARISE WORLDWIDE ON MOBILE AND PC

Over 15 Million Pre-Registered Players Can Now Level Up and Begin Their Journey Today

Solo Leveling: ARISE is coming to Steam: Add to the wishlist now

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced the global launch of Solo Leveling: ARISE on Android , iOS , and PC .

Players everywhere can now experience this new action game and relive the events from the hit Webtoon as they follow in the footsteps of Sung Jinwoo. In a world besieged by monster invasions, humans called “Hunters” have arisen to defend humanity. After a failed hunt leaves him seriously injured, Jinwoo, an E-Rank hunter – the lowest possible rank – discovers a way to level up and improve infinitely. Now he’s on a quest to become the greatest hunter in the world.

As his journey unfolds, players will experience a powerful story fueled by beautiful graphics, with an impressive and fast-paced combat system. Players will also be able to create their own combat styles, by customizing their skills, acquiring increasingly powerful weapons, and more. Accompanying Jinwoo on his epic adventure will be other hunters from the Webtoon, each with their own unique abilities, allowing players to build their team to defeat any foe. Jinwoo will also be able to summon his very own “Army of Shadows” just as he did when he first uttered the now-famous line “Arise!” in the Webtoon.

“The fan response worldwide to Solo Leveling: ARISE has been astounding, and we are thrilled to officially launch the game to a wide audience,” said Young-sig Kwon, CEO of Netmarble. “Our passionate team of developers created something very special that we hope all fans can now enjoy. We look forward to the community experiencing this latest telling of Sung Jinwoo’s story as they level up through the Hunter ranks.”

To celebrate the game’s launch, Netmarble is hosting a series of events in-game. Events including a 7-Day Gift. Check-In Event, Radiant Battlefield Dancer! Rate Up Draw Event for Cha Hae-In, Cha Hae-In Rate Up Celebration. Pick the Best Dancer, Dice Event, Points Event awaiting for the players to enjoy with numbers of stunning rewards.

Additionally, players who have pre-registered will receive the stylish Black Suit Sung Jinwoo skin, Legendary Artifact Sets, 10 Mana Power Crystals, and 100,000 gold, giving them a leg up in starting out with both flash and cash.

Last but not least, Solo Leveling: ARISE is coming to Steam. As more information will be revealed progressively, currently fans around the globe can add the title to their wishlists to stay on top of the further information in the near future. Check out the link here .

For the latest news on Solo Leveling: ARISE, please visit the official website , and our official social channels: X , Facebook , Instagram , Discord , and YouTube .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

