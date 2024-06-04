NODSOLEX Unveils the OASIS 600: A Handy and Convenient Portable Power Station

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NODSOLEX, a dynamic and innovative player in the portable power industry, has launched its latest product, the OASIS 600 portable power station. This new offering promises to deliver reliable, convenient power for off-grid experiences and emergency preparedness.



NODSOLEX OASIS 600

“It’s important to have a reliable power source on the go,” said Ricky Lau, Chief Product Officer at NODSOLEX and an avid RVer. “With the OASIS 600, you’re equipped to go further, see more, and soak in nature’s beauty – no power shortage problems. It’s a game-changer that transforms your way of life.”

Power, Packed Light.

The OASIS 600 packs a punch, with a 600W pure sine wave inverter and a 582.4Wh LiFePO4 battery. This power station takes care of most gadgets like smartphones, laptops, cameras, flashlights, and even power tools, making it ideal for camping, fishing, and all kinds of outdoor fun.

Despite its impressive capabilities, the OASIS 600 weighs just 17.6 lbs (7.98 kg), which is about the same as a little dog. Its ergonomic handles make it a breeze to grab-and-go and take anywhere. At 12.2 x 8.27 x 7.5 inches (31 x 21 x 19 cm), it resembles a small microwave and doesn’t take up much space. Simply put it in the trunk or backseat, and get all set for an electrifying adventure. Or keep it in the emergency kit, just in case.

Last Safely for Years.

Powering the OASIS 600 is a premium LiFePO4 battery, known for its stability, safety, and longevity. It gifts the powerhouse with a lifespan of more than 3,000 cycles before reaching 80% of its original capacity. As a result, users can trust the OASIS 600 as a reliable companion for years to come.

“We take the safety and longevity of OASIS 600 very seriously,” explains Ricky. “it also has an integrated Battery Management System (BMS) to monitor the battery’s operation and health, protecting it from common issues such as overcharging, over-discharging, and overheating.”

In terms of durability, the OASIS 600 is designed with silicone-coated corners, providing added protection against accidental drops and impacts. This rugged construction ensures that the power station can withstand the rigors of everyday use, even if it takes a few slight knocks along the way.

Work Great in Any Situation.

Speaking of adventures, the OASIS 600 is built to perform well in various environments. When in use, it can go through temperatures from 14°F to 104°F (-10°C to 40°C), and keep all connected devices up and running even in extreme weather conditions.

And when it comes to recharge, this power station is just as adaptable, able to charge in temperatures between 32°F (0°C) to 104°F (40°C). This means that users can charge it without worrying too much about high temperatures causing charging issues.

Recharge Even with Type-C Cable.

Charging the OASIS 600 couldn’t be easier. Besides the charging options many may offer – AC, car, and solar, this innovative power station also includes a USB-C input, allowing users to replenish it quickly and conveniently with a simple type-C cable.

When there’s plenty of sunlight available, the OASIS 600, paired with NODSOLEX solar panels, can harness up to 200W of power and recharge in as little as 3.5 hours. This feature empowers users to enjoy uninterrupted power even in remote locations, providing independence and flexibility during outdoor adventures or emergencies.

A Comprehensive Power Hub.

The OASIS 600 serves as a versatile power hub with a wide range of outputs, including 4 AC outlets, 1 car outlet, 2 DC5521 ports, 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and 1 wireless charger, ensuring necessary connectivity for diverse camping gear. Plus, there’s a wireless charger for added convenience with compatible devices.

The OASIS 600 also supports pass-through charging, enabling users to charge the power station and connected devices at the same time. In the event of a power outage or using alternative power sources, it’s a valuable asset that maintains a continuous power supply for essentials.

Quality and Peace of Mind.

NODSOLEX stands behind the quality of its products. The OASIS 600 has been tested to meet strict industry standards, including UN38.3, MSDS, FCC, RoHS, and UL standards. Additionally, the OASIS 600 comes backed by an industry-standard two-year warranty for added peace of mind. If any issues arise, NODSOLEX is committed to delivering dedicated customer support to address concerns promptly and ensure a positive customer experience.

Availability and Pricing

The OASIS 600 portable power station by NODSOLEX is available now on the Amazon with an early bird price of $359.

“This is just the beginning for NODSOLEX,” teases Ricky. “Our portable power stations are for nature lovers and adventurers who want reliable on-the-go power. And we don’t stop here, we want to make a lasting impact with more convenient, sustainable power solutions, perhaps higher capacity models.”

About NODSOLEX

NODSOLEX is a dynamic new player in the energy storage industry, with a clear mission to provide more accessible, convenient, and reliable power solutions for a variety of applications – whether it’s on-the-go, for emergencies, or just for daily use.

What makes NODSOLEX worthwhile is its strong R&D efforts to drive continuous innovation. With over 400 dedicated professionals – 42% of whom have been in this industry for about a decade – NODSOLEX is actively working on an extensive product portfolio to meet the evolving market demands.

The OASIS 600 serves as NODSOLEX’s flagship product, showcasing their ability to deliver cutting-edge energy storage solutions. But this is just the beginning. The company is consistently introducing new and advanced products, striving to establish itself as a trusted name in the energy storage space.

For more information about NODSOLEX, please visit their official website at https://nodsolex.com/

