There’s a long weekend coming and a bunch of our favorite retailers are having epic Memorial Day sales to mark the occasion — is there anything better? I think not. While it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of sales happening, there is one shopping event that you won’t want to miss — Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale. There are nearly 30,000 (yes, that many!) items from top brands on sale for up to 50% off — think Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Ugg, Zella, Clinique, Le Creuset and more.

A slew of deals this amazing can be overwhelming, but I’ve done the leg work for you and rounded up 20 of the very best discounts that you should take advantage of ASAP. Even better, the Nordstrom Memorial Day sale deals start at just $15! Keep scrolling to check out my list of editor-approved favorites that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Looking for more savings? Don’t miss our roundup of the overall best Memorial Day sales of 2024.

Nordstrom Memorial Day sale deals to shop right now

Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven $280$430 Save $150

Nordstrom Memorial Day sale clothing deals

Nordstrom Ditch your constricting wired bras this summer in favor of this silky smooth bralette from Skims. This adjustable nylon design has a scoop neck that’ll blend easily under your go-to tees while still offering support. Make sure to grab one while it’s marked down to $25. $25 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom From days at the office to dinners with friends, this black twist top can be styled for any occasion. The front twist keeps the deep V-neck from feeling too revealing and the flattering shape is easy to pair with jeans, skirts or trousers. It’s on sale in white, too. $44 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Every closet needs a pair of lightweight linen pants for the summer. This favorite from Caslon has a cute, slightly cropped tulip hem which will flatter sandals, flip-flops, sneakers and everything in between. If you’re worried about staining these crisp white pants, you can snag the style in black, tan and olive. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom This smooth maxi dress — on sale for under $50 — is made with a soft stretch-knit fabric that will feel like a second skin as soon as you slip it on. With an ultra-flattering round V-neck, thin straps and swingy skirt, you’re never going to want to take it off. While I’m partial to this red color, this dress also comes in black, olive and khaki. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom When it comes to go-to buys for Nordstrom shoppers, Zella leggings are actually worth the hype — especially the buttery-soft Studio Luxe high-waisted pair. Not only are they flattering and stylish, but everyone says they are very much squat-proof. This blue shade is giving off the best summer energy, too. $59 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Memorial Day sale accessory deals

Nordstrom I love nothing more than a comfortable sneaker that’s also fashionable. This pair from Naturalizer, now nearly 40% off, gets extra props because it easily slips on and off. The neutral color matches all of your summer attire. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom When it comes to classic comfort, you can’t go wrong with pair of Toms. The wedge heel and classic straps of this sandal are both chic and sturdy enough for walking around in them all day. Choose from neutrals like black, tan and white plus a pretty pastel blue. $67 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Who says brown is a fall color? These rich chocolate-colored slides look just as pretty with a sundress as they do with white pants. And while heeled sandals are all well and good, you’ll be able to wear this flat pair all day. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Add a pop of color to your summer look with this light green Kate Spade crossbody that’s 40% off. The leather purse has an adjustable strap, a zip-around closure and is the ideal size to carry your phone, wallet and favorite lipgloss. $119 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom When Tory Burch bags go on sale, they shoot right to the top of our wish list. This roomy leather tote keeps its classic shape, thanks to its flat bottom, no matter how much you fill it. Plus, this pretty taupe shade can be worn all year long. $279 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Memorial Day sale beauty deals

Nordstrom Life hack: You can easily wipe away your makeup with just a little bit of water and The Makeup Eraser. This cloth makeup eraser works on waterproof mascara, long-wear foundation and more without irritating your skin. Did I mention that it lasts up to 100 washes? $15 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom If you like your makeup application to be quick and easy, you need to add an eyeshadow stick to your beauty bag. This long-wear formula from Laura Mercier glides on seamlessly and has the prettiest shimmer. $25 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nothing can penetrate your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected by Clinique’s dermatologist-developed moisturizers. Clinique’s iconic Dramatically Different formulation is tried and true — and right now, this jumbo size is over 30% off. $31 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Give your eyebrows a boost with this easy-to-use set from Bobbi Brown. This kit includes an eyebrow pencil (and a refill!) as well as a clear eyebrow gel. Together the pencil and gel can make your brows look full and stay in place. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale, so if you’ve been eyeing the Airstrait, today’s your lucky day — you can bring it home for $100 off. This hot tool dries and straightens hair at the same time so you can majorly shorten your hair styling routine. $400 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Memorial Day sale home deals

Nordstrom This Hydro Flask water bottle is bound to become your BFF this summer no matter if you’re hiking, relaxing by the pool or sitting on your couch. It keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to six. $27 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Whether you’re hosting at home this summer or don’t go anywhere empty-handed, this gorgeous wood serving bowl is sure to come in handy. Fill it up with pasta, salad or another favorite dish — just be sure to spot-clean it at the end of the night and avoid the dishwasher. $39 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom When the AC gets cranked up and the sun sets, you’ll appreciate having a cozy throw blanket nearby. This waffle knit option — marked down by nearly $40 — from Ugg is on the lighter side so you don’t have to worry about overheating. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom You can’t attempt to complete your at-home Great British Baking Show technical challenge without a good set of baking dishes — and this Staub trio at more than 50% off is one of the best. Made from vitreous glass porcelain with a durable enamel finish, these cherry-colored bakers transition beautifully from oven to table making cooking and serving easy. And they’re just really, really pretty! $100 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in bakeware, beloved by renowned chefs (including one Barefoot Contessa!) for durable, enameled cast iron cookware that stands up to high heat and the test of time. The Dutch oven is perfect for saucy pastas, chicken dishes and stews. It’ll also add a bright pop of color to your counter, stove and tabletop. $280 at Nordstrom

View comments

Source