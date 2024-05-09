Perth pet owners warned over potentially deadly virus found in Butler dog parks

Perth pet owners have been warned about a potentially deadly virus found at dog parks in the city’s north.

City of Wanneroo confirmed two parks in the suburb of Butler have reported cases of the deadly parvovirus.

The highly contagious virus was detected at Kingsbridge Park and Pembury Park, prompting warnings for dog owners to ensure their pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date.

“The City’s parks maintenance team ensures all parks and open spaces, including our dog parks, are well maintained for the safety of all users,” City of Wanneroo community safety and emergency manager Kirsten Thrush said.

“Unfortunately, due to the highly contagious nature of parvovirus, even when water bowls, play spaces and bins are cleaned regularly there is still a risk to dogs, especially unvaccinated ones.”

The highly contagious virus can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy and dehydration in dogs, and can potentially be fatal.

Butler residents have warned via social media of a number of local cases of the virus.

“Dogs can pick up parvovirus from any open space, including footpaths, beaches and parks,” Thrush said.

“The best thing any dog owner can do to protect their pet is to make sure they are vaccinated.

“I would urge all dog owners to consult their local vet and check if their dog is up to date with its parvovirus vaccinations.”

