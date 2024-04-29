Pixelworks Empowers Infinix GT 20 Pro with Upgraded Mobile Visual Experience

Collaboration Brings Ultra-Smooth Gaming Experience with High-Definition Picture Quality

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone launched globally by Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, incorporating the Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor. This first collaboration between Pixelworks and Infinix brings premium visual processing technology to popular mobile devices in global markets, where consumers can now enjoy an ultra-smooth mobile gaming experience featuring immersive high-definition graphics.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone utilizes MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm 5G Processor, is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, and integrates a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. In terms of the display, the Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Further elevating the visual experience, the smartphone is equipped with Pixelworks’ visual processor, which offloads rendering pressure from the smartphone GPU to deliver a longer and more stable high-frame-rate and high-quality visual experience.

With respect to mobile gaming, Pixelworks’ technology provides the ability to boost the frame rate of game content up to 120fps, which is up to 3 times the frame rate of some titles, while leveraging distributed rendering architecture to maintain lower power consumption. Frame interpolation also enables a smoother and more natural transition of motion that more closely reproduces the original artistic intent of game creators. During high frame rate gaming, users can simultaneously activate always-HDR to amplify the on-screen gaming world with richer color and details. Today, users can enjoy exceptionally smooth viewing experiences with 120fps and ultra clear picture quality in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. As the first IRX certified smartphone launched by Infinix, the Infinix GT 20 Pro delivers a meaningfully upgraded experience for gamers, featuring silky-smooth motion, high-fidelity visual effects and sustained cool handling. Together with high-frame-rates, high image quality and low power consumption rendering, players are assured to benefit from a distinctively more immersive gaming experience.

In terms of video experience, the Pixelworks powered Infinix GT 20 Pro offers always-HDR picture quality for a variety of popular video applications, including YouTube, TikTok, PLAYit, Netflix, Disney+, MX Player, and Visha Player. The incorporated real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion significantly elevates the brightness and contrast of video content to preserve enhanced details of light and dark areas on the screen, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience for users.

“It’s a delight to partner with Pixelworks for the Infinix GT 20 Pro,” stated Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix. “Pixelworks’ cutting-edge visual processing technology has garnered significant recognition in the industry. Infinix aims to extend its reach to wider markets, allowing more users to revel in the exceptional viewing experience delivered by high picture quality and high-frame-rate gaming. Moving forward, we aim to collaborate closely with Pixelworks to deliver expanded premium visual experiences to a broader spectrum of consumers.”

“Congratulations on the launch of the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone!” said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. “Step by step, Pixelworks and Infinix have now successfully completed our first commercial collaboration. From implementing technical solutions to fine-tuning visuals, we have worked closely together to enhance the gaming and video experiences for end consumers. As a smartphone manufacturer with significant international market share, Infinix is an ideal partner for Pixelworks to expand our technology’s reach into emerging markets. With the introduction of the Infinix GT 20 Pro, we hope to establish a new benchmark for mobile visual performance that will be embraced in new global markets. We look forward to further collaboration with Infinix in the near future to unlock more possibilities and upgraded mobile visual experiences.”

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks’ profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games’ characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks’ expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

