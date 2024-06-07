Potensic Atom 4K drone review: A fun and affordable way to take to the skies

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird… It’s a plane! Wait, it’s actually kind of a helicopter, with four propellers that make it hyper-maneuverable, a camera for capturing 4K video and intelligent flight modes for Spielberg-worthy action shots. It’s the Potensic Atom drone, and I’m here to tell you: It’s pretty super, man. Whether you’re a beginner who doesn’t want to spend a ton of money or you’re ready to move on from toy drones to something more substantial, this is a great option. There are, however, a few shortcomings to consider. Here’s my Potensic Atom review.

Rick Broida/Yahoo News VERDICT: A solid DJI Mini SE 2 competitor. It captures the kind of sky video that would otherwise require a helicopter and doesn’t break a sweat on windy days. Pros Excellent flight time

Smartly designed, easy-to-use controller

Cool quickshot modes for selfie videos

Flies well even in windy conditions

3-axis gimbal enables super-smooth video capture Cons No collision-avoidance capabilities

Cryptic quick-start guide

Priced about the same as comparable DJI models

Video quality is just so-so $280 at Amazon

The Atom is a folding drone with a 4K camera mounted on a 3-axis brushless gimbal. The latter allows for extra-steady video even when the drone is vibrating or getting pushed around by wind. It weighs less than 250 grams, just below the cutoff point for needing FAA registration or Remote ID.

The standard $279 kit includes one battery, which Potensic says is good for up to 32 minutes of flight time (though that depends on factors like wind and which features are enabled). For another $100, you can get the Atom Fly More Combo, which includes three batteries, a fast-charge dock and a zippered carrying case. For the record, that’s the version I tested; it also came with a 64GB microSD card for photo/video storage, but the Amazon product page refers to this as a “limited time bonus” option.

Let me pause to mention the Atom’s main competitor: The DJI Mini 2 SE, which has the same $279 base price but costs another $150 if you want the similarly outfitted Fly More Combo. These two are close not only in price, but also features and specs. I haven’t tested the DJI model, so I can’t say how the flying experience compares.

I can say that if you’re new to drones, don’t expect much help from Potensic’s printed quick-start guide. Although it does walk you through the preliminary steps of installing the Potensic app, charging the battery and powering up the device, it’s a very “busy” document, with seven different languages all crammed together and some confusing illustrations.

Fortunately, there’s a quick-start video that’s much easier to follow. It explains not only initial setup, but also the app interface, which can be a bit intimidating to newcomers. Thankfully, I found it wasn’t difficult to master.

The Atom folds up to become fairly compact, making it easy to transport — especially if you have the carrying case including in the Fly More Combo. (Rick Broida/Yahoo News)

The dual-joystick controller features folding antennas and a pair of sticks you can unscrew and stow underneath, the idea being to make it more travel-friendly. Your phone shoehorns into the center via a spring-loading mechanism; Potensic supplies Lightning, micro-USB and USB-C cables in order to accommodate all manner of Android phones and iPhones. (My testing was done with an iPhone 13.)

I found the controller comfortable to hold and operate and admirably simple in its design. There’s a power button on the left and return-to-home button on the right. On top: clearly labeled video and photo buttons to quickly start/stop recording or snap a photo. There’s also a gimbal dial to adjust the tilt of the camera. And that’s it. Everything else is controlled via the app.

The best way to test-drive any drone is to find a big open field, experiment with basic flight, then dive into the more advanced options. I’m glad to report that the Atom handled itself well during all my tests, even on windy days. It’s fast (when you want it to be), nimble and capable of numerous nifty automated flight modes.

First and foremost: visual tracking, which keeps you centered (more or less) in the video even as you move around. For example, it can follow you while you’re biking a scenic trail. You can also select from various Intelligent Flight Modes (also known as QuickShots) to capture more cinematic stuff, like a 360-degree orbit around you or a “pull-away” shot that flies up and out. These are really cool and they work well, but there’s a slight learning curve here: QuickShots require the Atom to start at a certain altitude and angle its camera down by at least 15 degrees.

For the record, DJI’s Mini 2 SE offers its own set of video-selfie modes, but doesn’t have a tracking/follow option like the Atom.

And while we’re on the subject, the Atom can capture 4K video at up to 30 frames per second, which, on paper, beats the DJI’s 2.7K maximum. Numbers don’t always tell the whole story, however: I’d describe the Atom’s video quality as good, not great. Images looked a little soft, especially when shooting at a distance. That said, it’s crazy to expect GoPro-level quality from a $279 drone. For the everyday hobbyist, it gets the job done.

And that’s the ideal audience for this thing: everyday hobbyist. If you just want super-easy selfie videos, look to the HoverAir X1. If you want to experience the thrill of first-person flight, the DJI Avata 2 is the best pick. Somewhere in between lies the Potensic Atom, a fun and generally easy-to-use flier that’s a great introduction to the wonderful world of drones.

