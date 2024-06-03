Quiz: Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are rising in popularity. How much do you know about them?

TechCrunch

X (formerly Twitter) has long had many active NSFW (not safe for work) communities, and though the social network unofficially allowed people to post adult content, its rules have never forbidden or allowed such content outright. Over the weekend, X added clauses to its rules, formally allowing users to post adult and graphic content on the platform — with a few caveats. Users can now post consensually-produced NSFW content as long as it is prominently labeled as such.

