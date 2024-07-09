Ready to roll? Nab this luggage set for just $86 at Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale

Summer travel season is in full swing. While some folks have already traveled to a tropical destination and enjoyed their fun in the sun, others are eagerly anticipating an upcoming getaway. If you’re currently counting down the days until takeoff, you should check out the Walmart Deals event (also known as the anti-Prime Day sale) happening now through July 11. There are so many markdowns across categories, and yes, there are major deals on tons of travel essentials. One that’s worth grabbing ASAP before it sells out? This bestselling Travelhouse three-piece luggage set that’s nearly 80% off, bringing the price down to just $86. That’s around $30 apiece.

Walmart With this popular set, you’ll get a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch checked bag and a 28-inch suitcase that’s so roomy, you’ll never have to sacrifice shoes in the name of space. There are even handy bag hooks on the sides! Choose from nine colors, including this cool blue. $86 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?💰

Hardshell luggage can be costly; you could pay upwards of $250 for a carry-on. This set is only $86 (down from $400!) — and you’ll get three suitcases for less than you’d pay for one full-price bag. While you can grab the trio at other retailers, like Amazon, Walmart has the best price right now.

Why do I need this? 🤔

A handful of key features make this group of three stand out. Lightweight and durable, each piece has 360-degree silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Per the brand, the hardshell cases are impact-resistant.

Inside, you’ll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Mesh zip pockets are great for stashing flat sandals, foldable hats and other slim items.

For peace of mind, the suitcases come with secure TSA locks. This way, TSA agents — and only TSA agents — can inspect your bags without damaging the locks.

Snag the luggage set on sale in a choice of nine colors! This chic, classic black will always be in style. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,000 Walmart shoppers have given this affordable luggage a five-star rating, calling out its durability, weight, roominess and seriously pretty colors.

Pros 👍

One customer said the pieces “move easily for someone with bad wrists.”

“Easy enough for our small children to move through an airport,” shared another five-star Walmart reviewer. “I also brought back several bottles of wine and nothing was broken or disturbed because these are very sturdy and protect the contents inside. I would buy these again.”

“I love that my clothes do not get wrinkled like the traditional soft luggage,” explained a happy Walmart traveler “Sturdy and easy to manage.”

And the suitcases are holiday-travel approved: “We were leery when buying but they held up through a big trip over Christmas and they are very sturdy! We love the wheels at the bottom and the fact that three come in a set. Two sets took care of our family of four.”

Cons 👎

This shopper mentioned one caveat: “The only thing I dislike? This doesn’t have the second expand zipper, but it looks beautiful. Really-good-looking luggage. If you need a set, this is a great one…”

Another added: “I really like this set. They are the perfect size, and I like all the zipper compartments. The only reason I take a star away is they are easy to scuff.”

Walmart Warning: Expect jealous stares at the airport when you tote around this sweet lavender trio. $86 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

