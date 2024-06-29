Record summer airline travel is starting, and so are the flight delays

Travelers walk with their luggage outside the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) ahead of the July 4th holiday travel period on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

Air traffic, extreme weather The Federal Aviation Administration has found a shortage of up to 3,000 needed air traffic controllers. Last summer, a record-breaking summer for airports, there were air traffic jams and near collisions amid challenges in flight coordination. Based on air traffic patterns and airport density, New York City and Florida are subject to the highest risk of backups. The massive heat wave across the U.S. was a peek at the kind of extreme weather that can lead to travel issues. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects disruptive weather for the holiday week, with storms across the Midwest and East Coast, and continuing dangerous heat in the Southwest and interior Northeast. Extreme temperatures cause technical failures that result in delays. High heat creates thin air, which hampers the plane’s thrust for takeoff and ascent. That means airplanes need more runway for takeoff or a lighter aircraft — by removing baggage or passengers. And it means that very high temperatures increase the risk of flight cancellations. The best bet to avoid this risk is to take early morning and late-night flights. Good news to reduce travel anxiety If travelers prepare and secure backup plans, they can make the best out of the busy summer season. And despite travel anxiety and a cascade of uncertain factors, travel expert and managing editor at The Points Guy, Clint Henderson, says airlines and airports are so far showing signs of being better prepared than past years. Despite May issues and despite some airlines pulling back on overall hiring plans compared to past years, in part due to Boeing delays, Henderson said, “We have not seen the major meltdowns that we saw a couple of years ago. And I think part of the reason for that is the airlines and the airports, and everyone from Uber to rental car companies, you know, you name it, everyone staffed back up.”

United Airlines has projected a 7% increase in flyers from the 2023 Independence Day week, and is adapting with new staff. American Airlines is slated for 10% more summer departures year over year. Improvements in coordination for air traffic controllers are also taking place. “The federal government and local ATC towers have been working together better, and that includes the military. They’ve opened up military airspace to help accommodate the crowd, so we have seen snarls,” Henderson said. “There is still a shortage of air traffic controllers, but it hasn’t led to the worst outcomes that we were expecting when we were talking about the shortage of air traffic control workers even a year ago.” That said, he warns that in severe weather, a shortage of air traffic control may still worsen delays for travelers. Tips for Independence Day travel With lower-than-expected prices, many more flyers this summer are infrequent flyers, who should start by signing up for airline apps which may offer them some introductory benefits, starting with miles and extending to free WiFi on some flights. Henderson said the easiest ways to save hours of wait times include signing up for programs that offer passengers faster movement through security, including TSA PreCheck and Clear, as well as the no-application-required Mobile Passport Control app, which allows users to go through an expedited U.S. Customs lane. He also recommended the “Flighty” tracker app, or similar flight tracker, to stay on top of options in the event flight status changes. Flyers need to also stay on top of the routes that the planes they plan to take are already traveling on, to catch issues at other airports which could ultimately cause a cascade of cancellations. “If your flight gets canceled, you’re competing with all those people on that plane to get on the next available flight. So if you have a head start on those people, you’re going to be the winner,” Henderson said. When it comes to traveling during peak season, “Information is power,” he said. Cheaper airfares may not be here to stay Airfares are down, but many factors influence price, from the specific destination of a traveler, with wide variation in prices depending on route, to how far in advance tickets are purchased, midweek travel versus weekend dates, and what additional fees (e.g. baggage) may push up the total cost of travel significantly. In addition, with issues lingering in the supply of new planes, from Boeing production being curtailed by the FAA to Airbus running into supply chain snafus, the recent dip in fares may not last too long. Henderson eventually expects price hikes from airlines related to increasing maintenance costs and reduced fleet capacity. Labor costs and fuel costs per flight skyrocketed in the past year. With production delays, airlines pay billions to fly less fuel-efficient and more costly and aged jets. Technical issues are more common on older plans and increase delays as well. On June 26, Southwest Airlines cut its second-quarter revenue forecast while citing booking concerns. The firm announced a decline in expected revenue per seat per mile, and fuel costs increasing up to 7.5% year over year. But for now, even with rising costs, flight prices have yet to return to their summer 2023 peaks, and consumers are taking advantage. Henderson said many last-minute travel deals that airlines are offering this summer are still available. Even if the security lines are long, prices on many routes should not weigh travelers down. Hopefully, neither will delays and cancellations.

