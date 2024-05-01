Revolutionizing Communication: ChatGPT-Powered Translator Earbuds A8 with Screen to Debut on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wooask announces the launch of TransBuds A8 on Kickstarter on 8AM EDT, May 8th, the world’s first translation earbuds integrating a screen and ChatGPT for intelligent voice interaction, enabling standalone use without requiring an app.



Wooask Transbuds A8

The A8 offers a unique solution to the common challenges faced by traditional translator devices. Unlike typical translator earbuds that rely on smartphone connections or handheld translators that compromise privacy, the A8 combines the best of both worlds with its innovative touchscreen design. Users can conveniently operate the device and view translation results directly on the screen, eliminating the need for a smartphone app. Instant pairing and seamless simultaneous translation make communication hassle-free, enhancing user experience.

Furthermore, the A8’s 2W large speaker design allows users to listen to translation results without the need for earbuds, offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility. Whether users prefer wearing earbuds or not, the choice is theirs. Moreover, the A8 can also function as regular TWS Bluetooth earbuds, connecting to smartphones for everyday use.

Transbuds A8 not only introduces groundbreaking functionality but also enhances translation accuracy and performance significantly. It supports bidirectional translation for 144 online languages and 16 offline languages, with translation speeds as fast as 0.5 second and accuracy rates reaching up to 98%. The A8 is powered by a Qualcomm quad-core chipset, ensuring smooth and stable translation processes. Moreover, its seamless integration with ChatGPT enables users to enjoy more intelligent voice interaction services. Whether obtaining local travel information or addressing daily inquiries, Transbuds A8 provides detailed answers and suggestions for unparalleled convenience and intelligence.

Apart from its translation capabilities, the A8 offers a diverse range of practical and entertaining features. Users can effortlessly forward translation records to specified email addresses for future reference and organization. Additionally, the A8 supports superior audio and video playback, enriching users’ entertainment choices.

Whether for travel, business endeavors, or everyday communication, the Wooask A8 stands as your perfect companion, providing unmatched translation experiences and convenient voice interactions. It simplifies communication, making it more seamless and effortless for users.

Get ready to experience Transbuds A8. With an MSRP of $299, you can enjoy a special limited-time offer of 40% off during our Kickstarter campaign. Know more here.

About Wooask:

Established in 2015, WOOASK TECHNOLOGY specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent voice translation software and hardware. WOOASK has steadily grown into a trustworthy and globally recognized brand in AI translation, offering a diverse product portfolio that includes handheld translators, translation earbuds, AI voice recorders, and video conference translation systems. For more information, please visit www.wooask.com.

Contact info: pr@wooask.com

