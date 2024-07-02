Selena Gomez is all about the 10-in-1 Always Pan, and it’s on rare sale for 4th of July

There’s been an influx of influencers in the cooking world these days, so our kitchens are rife with counter and stovetop sensations. First, the Instant Pot went viral, followed by the ubiquitous air fryer. Now, it’s Our Place’s Always Pan. The internet — and celebs — are wild about it. Oprah called it “the kitchen magician” and the brand even collaborated with singer and cooking show host Selena Gomez. This versatile vessel typically retails for $150, but it’s up to $40 off during the Our Place Summer Sale.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Our Place rarely slashes the price of its bestselling Always Pan, and when it does, it’s not often by this much — you’ll save up to $40 with this deal. And seeing as how this piece of cookware was designed to do the job of multiple kitchen tools, it’s well worth it.

Just note that the biggest discount is on the standard 10.5-inch size. You’ll save $30 on the larger 12.5-inch size and $25 on the mini 8.5-inch version. More kitchen VIPs are up to 40% off during the brand’s summer sale.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When Selena Gomez opened up her kitchen to us with Selena & Chef on Max, shoppers couldn’t get enough of her titanium rainbow knives. Then they went wild for her collab Our Place x Selena, which included the Always Pan and other curated picks in select colors. Unfortunately, her limited-edition hues are no longer available, but the standard pan is currently offered in eight amazing colors.

Our Place debuted the Always Pan back in 2019 with loads of impressive features. Great for those with small kitchens, it’s got 10 uses, which makes it a go-to for pretty much any dish (hence the name). It’s made with aluminum, but instead of using a nonstick coating like Teflon, its cooking surface is nonstick ceramic that Our Place says is toxin-free.

Then, in April 2023, the brand updated the pan to give it a slicker, still-non-toxic non-stick surface, and they made it oven-friendly (up to 450° F). That’s why it’s now called the Always Pan 2.0.

The 10-inch Always Pan 2.0 is perfect for pan-frying things like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, but it also has a 2.6-quart capacity with a depth of 2.8 inches, so you can boil things like pasta as well. Bonus: It comes with a steamer basket that fits in the pan so you can use it to strain pasta. It also comes with a tight-fitting lid and two spouts on both sides for easy pouring. Another bonus: It has a beechwood spatula that hooks onto the handle of the pan like a spoon rest, making storage simple.

Selena Gomez: Pop star, actor, home cook and longtime fan of the Always Pan. (Our Place)

What reviewers say 💬

Of course, shoppers also love this celeb-approved pan. So far, it’s racked up over 28,000 five-star ratings from happy cooks.

Pros 👍

“This is now my ‘go-to’ pan for so many dishes,” gushed one satisfied shopper. “I have used it to cook greens, eggs, pasta, spaghetti sauce, salmon filets. Everything I’ve tried in it has come out better than with the old cast iron pan this replaced. I love that it weighs only 3 pounds, rather than the 5-pound old cast iron pan. The steamer is useful for re-warming leftover meats and not getting them tough. The interior surface is much easier to clean. The well-designed lid allows venting or not venting. I’m very pleased with this product and the accessories that come with it.”

“This skillet makes me feel like a chef,” another happy cook shared. “The investment is totally worth the perks.”

“This pan is incredible!” raved another. “It cooks fantastic fluffy scrambled eggs — perfect; browned crusted steak is nothing but scrumptious. And cleanup is a breeze — no sticky eggs in the bottom to soak overnight. Best pan in the kitchen — always sorry when I have to use a different pan.”

A fourth shopper said the Always Pan beats some very high-end competition. “I bought these pans after staying at my daughter’s house and they are great! I’ve owned and loved All-Clad for decades, but these are the best.”

Cons 👎

Most reviews on Our Place’s website with fewer than five stars are from before the pan was updated, lamenting that it wasn’t oven-friendly. But, of course, that’s changed. Now, it’s hard to find less than a perfect rating.

“Really enjoying using the Always Pan,” wrote one rare four-star reviewer. “Very light, great surface, easy to clean … Only weak point is the bamboo spoon — it is very new, has only been hand-washed and dried, and has not been dropped or mishandled, yet has developed a split. A little disappointed, but I bought the pan for the pan, not the spoon.”

Another shared that they didn’t love the included spatula: “Overall the pan works very well, however, the wooden spatula that comes along with it is so dry and feels cheap. … Kind of a bummer since the spatula is so specific to the pan.”

Can a nonstick pan be too nonstick? “I really enjoy cooking with my pan and nothing sticks,” said a final reviewer. “But that comes with a caveat; it is so slippery that I often have to chase, especially eggs, around the pan.”

Psst: Our Place’s popular Perfect Pot is also on sale!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

