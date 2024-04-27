Shoppers in their 50s and 60s gush about this No. 1 bestselling moisturizer with sunscreen and it’s just $15

Sometimes you gotta wonder: Is there anyone out there not battling dry, sun-damaged skin? There are so many moisturizers on the market that it can be hard to know which ones are worth the money — and which should be kicked to the curb. But never fear, we are here to tackle not one, but two of your problems, with the help of Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30. Right now, you can get it at Amazon for just $15, down from $20.

Amazon This fragrance-free, oil-free, hydrating facial moisturizer not only contains SPF 30 but also contains hyaluronic acid to retain your skin’s moisture and niacinamide to help calm skin. $14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?💰

The sun is getting a little bit brighter now than it was in the winter, which means you might want to add an SPF to your daily beauty routine. Now is a great time to grab it — we don’t expect the price to dip again until midsummer.

Why do I need this? 🧐

If you’ve been looking for a good daily moisturizer that can block out the sun, the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is a game changer. It’s all about keeping your skin happy, healthy and protected.

A multitasking superhero for your skin, this cream provides much-needed hydration, thanks to hyaluronic acid, a powerhouse chemical (also found naturally in your body, BTW) that helps your skin stay plump and radiant. It is also loaded with ceramides, which help lock in moisture and keep your skin’s barrier strong. And like your trusty sun hat, this non-greasy formula shields your skin from those harmful UV rays that can lead to sunburn and signs of aging. It’s gentle on sensitive skin — it keeps your face supple without harsh additives. It’s also great for mature skin — the epidermis of a certain age soaks up this stuff like a sponge. One of the things that steers shoppers to this stuff? Dozens say their dermatologists urged them to grab it.

Soak up this dependable moisturizer while it’s on sale! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Don’t just take our word for it, though: Over 62,000 Amazon shoppers have bestowed five-star reviews on this product.

Pros 👍

Shoppers in their 50s and 60s can’t get enough of its hydrating power.

“This is the best everyday skin cream I have used,” shared another happy shopper. “I am 60+ and use a smaller than dime-sized amount which provides coverage for my entire face. This product, along with the PM version, has given my skin a smooth appearance and has cleared up bumps and irritations. Love it.”

“I’m in my 50s, and I traditionally have been using cosmetic-counter moisturizers. I was looking for something that was not as expensive and would do the same if not a better job, and I found it in this product. I love that it has sunscreen in it as well … So very happy with my purchase, and I will not be returning to the expense of the cosmetics counter anytime soon,” stated a fan.

Cons 👎

If you have darker skin, some shoppers say the sun-blocking zinc may be an issue for you.

“I tried other facial moisturizers with sunscreen but they either smell like chemical sunscreen or they leave my face really shiny,” wrote another shopper. “This one doesn’t! The only con is if someone has really dark skin then it would leave their face white but for people who are light skin to a caramel skin tone, it blends in pretty well.”

“[The] only drawback is that it stays white for a bit before blending in nicely,” another fan who uses it daily shared. “I like the product enough to continue using it.”

CeraVe Soothing and dependable, there’s a reason this hydrating facial moisturizer is a bestseller! $14 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

