SJM to Showcase Summer-Exclusive Offers and Macau’s Diverse “Tourism+” Attractions at “Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow”

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SJM Resorts, S.A. (“SJM”) is excited to participate in the “Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow,” organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (“MGTO”) from 5 to 8 July. Held at the Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SJM will highlight Macau’s “Tourism+” elements as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure” to Malaysians and tourists. This includes showcasing the Lisboa brand’s luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining experiences, diverse facilities, exciting activities, and exclusive summer offers under the theme “Embracing the SAMmer Holiday @ SJM Resorts”.



SJM will participate in the “Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow” from 5 to 8 July at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The booth design features architectural elements from SJM’s flagship hotels, Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Macau. Wall patterns inspired by traditional Portuguese tiles and floor designs mimicking Macau’s distinctive Portuguese-style cobblestone mosaics reflect Macau’s vibrant fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, and the unique charm of the Lisboa brand. Visitors can also take part in promotional activities organised by MGTO and win exclusive prizes offered by SJM, indulging in the whimsical journey in Macau this summer.

Star-Studded Feasts, Authentic Flavors, and Summer Delights Await at SJM

SJM offers a diverse range of culinary experiences that promise to delight Malaysian food lovers with everything from award-winning fine dining to authentic local favourites.

The renowned Italian restaurant Casa Don Alfonso at Grand Lisboa presents a luxurious fine-dining experience. For the summer season, it will offer various themed menus featuring a grand seafood platter and Italian “Ferragosto” summer dishes. At Grand Lisboa Palace, a high-end Portuguese restaurant Mesa by José Avillez, will serve a delightful Portuguese Sunday Lunch this summer. Other summer delicacies arriving at Grand Lisboa Palace include children’s dim sum at Chalou, a King of Fruits Durian Promotion and a Malaysian Themed Food Carnival at The Grand Buffet, as well as premium Korean beef dishes at Wulao. Over at the Jai Alai Oceanus, the hotel features the renowned Jai Alai Buffet and a range of local specialty restaurants.

Grand Lisboa also features a diverse culinary scene, including Robuchon au Dôme, the only restaurant in Macau to retain three-MICHELIN-starred for 16 consecutive years, promising an unparalleled experience in French gastronomy; the two-MICHELIN-starred Chinese restaurant, The 8, which specialises in exquisite dim sum and premium Cantonese cuisine, will introduce a Chinese Valentine’s Day Dinner menu during the summer; The Kitchen, a creative steakhouse, has secured a one-diamond accolade from the “Black Pearl Restaurant Guide” for seven consecutive years.

What’s more, various British dining sensations and authentic Italian flavours will be arriving at Grand Lisboa Palace this summer, adding delightful surprises to Malaysian tourists’ quest for distinctive dining experiences.

Diverse Experiences for Summer Fun

SJM caters to every type of traveller, offering a plethora of experiences for all ages and interests. Families seeking “Tourism + Education” experiences will enjoy the tech journey offered by Grand Lisboa Palace’s two themed experience zones. “Martial Arts Arena” provides an immersive martial arts experience by combining virtual reality with real-life movements, allowing visitors to appreciate the sophistication and cultural heritage of Chinese martial arts through play. “AI Wonderland” utilises the latest artificial intelligence technology to create fun classes and interactive games, including a summer coding workshop tailor-made for young explorers. Under the guidance of professional instructors, kids will engage hands-on, from hardware components to programming, creating their own coding projects. Coding classes are currently open for registration, priced at MOP250 per 60-minute session. Guests can enjoy a 10% discount for two or registering for two classes, and 15% for three or bookings for three classes. The coding workshop bundle includes one coding class and admission tickets to “AI Wonderland” or “Martial Arts Arena,” priced at MOP350. For more details, please visit: https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/arts-n-events/ai-wonderland .

Another must-visit attraction at Grand Lisboa Palace is the “Moomin Wonderful Encounter – Joyous Adventure in Macau” interactive exhibition, running until 31 August. Highlights include classic Moominvalley photo ops, exclusive Macau souvenirs, exquisite themed dining, and interactive sessions with giant Moomin mascot.

Malaysian tourists who love in-depth tours should not miss the “SJM x Macau Cruise.” The leisurely “Sea+Land” sightseeing experience will showcase breathtaking scenery, as well as historical and cultural sights of Macau, from a unique perspective.

Guests seeking relaxation can unwind and rejuvenate at “The Spa at Grand Lisboa Palace,” “The Spa at THE KARL LAGERFELD,” and “The SPA at Palazzo Versace Macau,” which offer summer spa treatments and international skincare product shopping discounts. Visitors can also enjoy summer shopping promotions and rewards at the Grand Lisboa Palace’s shopping mall which features a collection of top global brands. For details, please visit:

https://www.sjmresorts.com/en/happenings/embracing-the-sammer-holiday

Macau’s Only Fashion-Forward Design Branded Hotels for a Perfect Vacation

With three daily direct flights between Malaysia and Macau, Grand Lisboa Palace emerges as a convenient gateway to luxury. This latest flagship project of SJM offers unparalleled dining experiences, thrilling entertainment, high-end shopping sprees, and luxurious accommodations – all within its walls. To further elevate this unforgettable escape, travellers flying to Macau with Air Macau or AirAsia from now until 31 December can present a valid boarding pass and redeem a series of exclusive privileges, including dining, retail, spa and entertainment offers.

With stunning European architectural style merged with Chinoiserie elegance, the Grand Lisboa Palace features three distinctive hotel towers, including the Forbes Five-Star rated Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the world’s only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, and the recently opened and Asia’s first Palazzo Versace Macau. Unveiling a haven for every kind of traveller, Grand Lisboa Palace offers curated travel packages combining luxurious stays, star-rated dining experiences, and exciting entertainment options. Reservations for these all-in-one packages are now open:

Joyous Family Package: Includes one-night luxurious accommodation at either Grand Lisboa Palace Macau (starting from MYR815++ per night) or THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU (starting from MYR1,165++ per night); and four family tickets to “Martial Arts Arena” or “AI Wonderland” themed experience zones. Guests checking in on Saturdays will receive a bonus of “SJM x Macau Cruise” family experience voucher and round-trip shuttle bus service. For stays between Fridays to Sundays from 12 July and 25 August, an upgraded version “Joyous Family Package – A Fun STEM Odyssey” is available from MYR1,170++. This option includes luxury accommodation at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, family tickets to themed experience zones, plus 60 minutes of coding workshop, ideal for family travellers. For details, please visit:

https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/offers/joyous-family-package

Palazzo Versace Macau Experience Package: Starting from MYR1,580++ per night, this package includes one night of luxurious stay at the Palazzo Versace Macau, breakfast and afternoon tea set for two at La Scala del Palazzo. Guests reserving a suite will enjoy free flow of selected beverages and snack platters for two, provided by Don Alfonso 1890. For more details, please visit:

https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/offers/pvm-experience-package

Boundless Roadshow-Exclusive Offers

At the roadshow, SJM will actively support MGTO’s promotional initiatives, offering visitors the chance to win a series of grand prizes, including accommodation packages, dining vouchers, and shopping discounts. Visitors signing up on-site as SJM Supreme Card members will enjoy exclusive welcome privileges, member-exclusive offers, and limited-edition souvenirs. Moreover, visitors participating in the online survey will receive a THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU brand luggage tag. SJM’s mascot “Sam the Rooster” will also be available for photo opportunities with visitors and tourists.

Supporting Macao Government to Expand International Tourist Markets

SJM is a leading owner, operator, and developer of premier integrated entertainment resorts in Macau. With a heritage spanning over six decades in Macau, SJM is dedicated to delivering exceptional facilities, impeccable services, stellar dining, and a variety of exciting activities, crafting unique travel experiences for visitors from around the globe. Recognising the vast potential of the Malaysian market, SJM will continue to collaborate with the Macao Government to attract Malaysian tourists by showcasing Macau’s diverse “Tourism+” offerings, thereby solidifying Macau’s position as the “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”