Strangelove Salted Grapefruit 540ml recalled from Woolworths, Dan Murphy’s and Coles

A soft drink mixer sold at Woolworths, Dan Murphy’s and Coles has been urgently recalled.

Food Standards Australia issued a recall notice for the Salted Grapefruit 540ml by Strangelove Beverage Company on Friday due to “unintended fermentation” that resulted in the presence of alcohol and increased carbonation.

It warned it “may result in bottle breakage or popping caps” and “cause illness or injury”.

The batch in question, with the best-before date 09/08/2025, was sold in Woolworths nationwide, at Dan Murphy’s in NSW, ACT, QLD and VIC and at Coles in Victoria.

It was also available for sale at independent retailers in NSW, ACT, QLD, VIC, SA and the NT.

All other batches are not included in the recall.

“Consumers should safely dispose of the product and send proof of purchase directly to StrangeLove for a full refund,” it said.

“Alternatively, please return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.“

For more information, visit Food Standards Australia or contact the StrangeLove Customer service team at 1300 712 081 or enquiries@strangelove.com.au.

