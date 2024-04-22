Sustainable Shopping Meets Smart Savings on Feebee AU

Helping Online Shoppers Navigate Inflation and Climate Emergency

TAIPEI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FIRSTWEB LIMITED, an e-commerce marketing solutions provider, announced on World Earth Day the first phase of the “Feebee Online Shopping Service Ecosystem” in Australia, which incorporates the product search engine “Feebee AU.” The initiative is designed to help online shoppers in Australia conveniently access product information and prices. To further enhance users’ shopping experience with sustainable options, Feebee AU will also launch the “Green Product Collections” section in Q3 2024.



Feebee helping online shoppers get the best deal from Australia-wide online retailers and navigate inflation and climate emergency.

“Since its launch in Australia, Feebee AU has partnered with over 500 e-commerce platforms such as eBay and Amazon, as well as leading luxury digital marketplaces such as Farfetch, Vestiaire Collective, Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER, and ASOS, facilitating searches on over 50 million products,” said David Lu, Chairperson of FIRSTWEB LIMITED.

“In response to trending user behaviour, new features such as browser extensions and sustainable shopping sections will be introduced this year to help online shoppers find more affordable options amid inflation and climate emergency,” added Lu.

Statista’s research into sustainable consumption found that more than half of Australian consumers prioritise “making sustainable fashion choices,” while also sharing concerns about the credibility of green claims made by companies on products and their packaging.

To facilitate an efficient shopping experience for certified sustainable products across the fashion, beauty, and home & kitchen retail sectors, Feebee AU will launch a dedicated sustainable shopping section in Q3 2024 to further expand the range of product diversity while incorporating sustainability indicators.

For more information, please visit: https://feebee.com.au/

