Telehealth System Featuring Rokid Glass 2 Wins HHS Award

HANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid’s augmented reality (AR) devices are making significant inroads into the medical sector. Utilizing the industrial-grade, split monocular waveguide AR glasses Rokid Glass 2, Rokid’s Partner Company has developed a remote diagnostic and therapeutic system that aids nephrologists. The system has recently earned a prestigious award from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This award was given in recognition of the system’s potential to revolutionize kidney disease management—a field that not only incurs over $100 billion annually in the US, but also affects an estimated 850 million people worldwide. The award, a joint venture of HHS and the American Society of Nephrology, underscores significant advances in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases.

This Telehealth System, which employs the Rokid Glass 2, was awarded for several reasons: It is an enhanced telehealth and telemonitoring API software that enables the Rokid Glass 2 to provide kidney disease management solutions. The system would provide secure, interactive, and real-time communication between the wearer of the telehealth smart glasses and the kidney care provider to achieve the following: 1. Monitoring, training, and troubleshooting of home dialysis therapy. 2.Remote mixed reality interactive telehealth consultations in COVID-19 dialysis clinics.

The foundation of these advancements lies in the sleek and lightweight Rokid Glass 2. As split monocular waveguide AR smart glasses, the Rokid Glass 2 is equipped with dual interaction modes—voice and touch—enabling accurate voice recognition even in noisy industrial environments. It also boasts robust peripheral expansion capabilities, supporting Bluetooth and Type-C interfaces. These features make the solution ideal for various applications, including area control, remote guidance, and daily inspections.

The Rokid Glass 2 also comes with a built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) chip that leverages advanced image recognition algorithms to deliver robust performance in data processing and object recognition. With recognition speeds as fast as 0.2 seconds and the capacity to locally store up to 300,000 images, the Rokid Glass 2 is well-positioned to meet the demands of various scenarios.

In the context of telehealth systems, several factors are crucial for effective operation, including holographic annotations, immersive diagnostics, display quality, stable voice and image transmission, precise remote operation positioning, and low-latency feedback. The Rokid Glass 2 features ultra-high contrast ratio and industry-leading optics, providing unparalleled clarity and a lifelike realistic effect.

In addition, the Rokid Glass 2 achieves full integration of AI-powered voice recognition and AR technologies. It supports always-on voice recognition, and is specially optimized for noise reduction and directional recognition. With its fast response speeds, high voice recognition accuracy, and extremely low rate of false activations, the device ensures reliable performance across various scenarios.

The award-winning system demonstrates how Rokid’s specialized AR devices can enhance medical experience. Beyond medical use, Rokid also offers products that support personal use, with its latest AR glasses, Rokid AR Lite, now available on Kickstarter.

