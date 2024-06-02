The best Amazon deals this weekend — snag Apple, Ninja, Black+Decker at deep discounts

Happy to be winding up this short workweek? (Yay!) Sad that Monday will come back around in two shakes of a lamb’s tail? (Aww.) Psyched that last weekend marked the unofficial beginning of summer? (Yay!) Sad that you were too busy having fun in the sun to grab any killer Memorial Day markdowns? Well, don’t be! Because, based on the multi-category deals and steals we’re seeing right now, the folks at Amazon seem to have forgotten that this isn’t a holiday weekend! Don’t believe us? Well, speaking of summer, may we interest you in a charming patio-furniture set at $400 off? How about a stick vac from the legendary Electrolux brand for less than half price? Oh, and if you’ve got the sads this week because you thought you lost out on that stunning $1,000-plus markdown on a 16″ Windows laptop, buck up, pal — it’s still on sale! The moral of this story? You don’t need Memorial Day to experience a weekend you won’t soon forget.

The best Amazon deals this weekend

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100$150 Save $50

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner $440$681 Save $241

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $99$124 Save $25

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180$370 Save $190

Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer Save $40 with coupon

Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly touted drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird’s-eye view of your summer vacation. And, oh yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Get it for an impressive 76% off. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Show of hands: Who likes saving over $1,000? (That was rhetorical.) Unless you’re a serious gamer or video editor, a straight-up, no-nonsense laptop for everyday computer tasks is more than sufficient. This highly rated model lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web and stream your favorite movies and shows. It’s equipped with 16GB RAM for quick-response multitasking, and you’ll be able to use it for up to eight hours before it needs a charge. At under 4 pounds, it’s highly portable too. Check out our roundup of the best laptops for 2024 for more. $380 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon If spring allergies are making you sneezier than a certain friend of Snow White’s, you’ll want this HEPA air purifier that’s currently over 50% off. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, but it does so quietly (as in, softer than a whisper). It’s suitable for spaces up to 1,076 square feet. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $80 with coupon $73 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so they know a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (65% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for 2024 for more. $128 at Amazon

Amazon So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you’d really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you’re still craving those charred foods of summer. This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke control system means you won’t be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you’ll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it on sale for! Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more. $180 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Outdoor

Amazon Let’s avoid a tiki torch incident this summer, yeah? These will illuminate your yard, patio or pool area with a warm glow that’ll also allow guests to see which flavor of seltzer they’re grabbing from the cooler. And feel free to leave them up all year: They’re designed to endure harsh weather, be it heavy rain, wind or snow. Save $20 with Prime and coupon $26 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve tried shopping for outdoor furniture lately, you’ve likely experienced some sticker shock. That’s why this nearly-75%-off deal caught our attention: You’re getting a stylish pair of chairs and a table for under $150 (practically unheard of!). Just think of how nice it’ll be to enjoy your morning coffee alfresco. $138 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the tech products he can’t live without for more. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Hot sleepers, rejoice: Over 136,000 shoppers rave about these wrinkle-resistant cooling sheets made from breathable bamboo for a less-stifling snooze. They’re Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified for quality and come in an impressive 35 colors and prints. Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets for more. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Best new Amazon deals this week

Amazon Want to know the secret to Nicole Kidman‘s luscious locks? You’re lookin’ at it. This popular potion has become somewhat of a cult favorite among users who want stronger, fuller-looking hair, and it claims to take effect in as little as three months. Formulated with ingredients like turmeric, caffeine and a mung bean and red clover blend, it’s meant to nourish the hair and scalp while promoting density — just apply one dropperful to your scalp daily and massage it in. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and sales are rare. Check out our roundup of the best products for thinning hair for more. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Got unwanted body hair but don’t want to shell out for pricey spa treatments? This at-home IPL hair-removal device pumps out 999,999 hair-zapping “flashes,” meaning you’ll be able to use it for years to come. With five power levels to choose from, it allows you to start with less intensity and work your way up to remove hair from your legs, arms, face — pretty much anywhere but your eyebrows. Shorts and T-shirts, here we go! Our price trackers tell us this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $60 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Amazon Ready for some Apple picking? Yes, we realize it’s not fall, but you’ll want to pluck this bad boy from the ol’ Amazon tree and add it to your cart because it’s currently down to its all-time lowest price — and this is the most recent model! As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos. Check out our roundup of the best tablets for more. $329 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tried-and-tested products

Amazon Got a green thumb and don’t want to strain it? These No. 1 bestsellers were designed to slice through branches, stems and stalks like nobody’s business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip. Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more. $14 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $35 with coupon $35 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling, compact carpet cleaner went viral for a reason — it packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction makes it a pro at removing stubborn stains not just from rugs, but also from furniture and car upholstery. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. $99 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Earbuds aren’t for everyone, and if you’d prefer some cushy headphones, this wildly popular pair from Sony is an insane 10 bucks — that’s 50% off. Their lightweight design makes them comfortable to wear for extended periods, and the swiveling ear cups allow you to fold them down for easy packing. They also have a wide frequency range that makes for a more immersive sound experience. $10 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re ready to jump aboard the earbud train but would rather not shell out for AirPods, our tech editor says these are the “best overall AirPods Pro alternative” — and they’re marked down to just $55. “Just about perfect,” he says. “The Aero comes closest to matching every AirPods Pro feature — most notably spatial audio, which makes it sound as if it’s coming from all around you.” Check out our roundup of the best AirPods Pro alternatives for more. Save $30 with coupon $55 at Amazon

Amazon Of course, these second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple products are so sought after that they don’t really need to go on sale, so we’ll take the $40 discount! Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more. $89 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Home

Amazon Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this popular bidet, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, it’ll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it’s more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included. Check out our full Bio Bidet review for more. $34 at Amazon

Amazon This handy little particle picker-upper is ideal for stashing in the car, so you’ll always have a way to clean up those fast-food crumbs. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to reach higher surfaces, and since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to deal with annoying cords. It’s currently over 80% off, so vroom, vroom! $34 at Amazon

Amazon These cult-favorite pillows are popular among Amazon shoppers, and Yahoo readers can’t stop scooping them up either. They’re made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex Standard Certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. They’re not often on sale, so we’ll happily take this discount. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $24 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon Hoisting a heavy AC into a window isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time, and if you’d like to cool your home without winding up in traction, this No. 1 bestselling portable air conditioner will do the trick. It’s powerful enough to cover up to 700 square feet and has casters on the bottom that make it easy to move from room to room. According to many reviewers, it’s also a breeze to install. This is the best price we’ve seen since last year. $440 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tablets and tech

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with a Fire TV Stick — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies; plus you’ll get a free 6-month subscription to MGM+ with your purchase. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Going camping? You’d be wise to take this No. 1 bestselling solar generator with you. You can charge it ahead of time at home or let the sun do its thing via a built-in solar panel. It’s got two AC outlets and USB ports galore to keep multiple devices juiced up while you enjoy the great outdoors. Plus, there’s a built-in LED flashlight you can use as a backup. Save $44 with coupon $66 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been curious about all the hype around Apple’s popular tablets, now’s your chance for a firsthand peek at a stellar price. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You’ll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) $249 at Amazon

Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Look at you being all proactive! This highly rated kit can minimize the risk of dryer-related house fires, as it’ll do a more thorough job than simply wiping out the lint. Just attach it to your vacuum — you’ll be amazed by how much it sucks up. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Every kitchen needs a good pair of oven mitts, meaning those scorched, scraggly ones in your drawer need to go. These top-sellers are heat-resistant up to 500°F, thanks to their silicone coatings — and not only that, their ribbed design offers better grip than cloth mitts, plus they’re water-resistant to protect your hands from hot splatters. They come in over 20 colors, though prices vary. (This pair is 60% off!) $14 at Amazon

Amazon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This No. 1 bestselling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that’s a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick ’em on the wall. Save $52 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon deals: TVs

Amazon Insignia’s 24-inch model is a popular choice, thanks to its built-in Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice, and we’re not mad at that insanely low price tag, either. Check out our roundup of the best budget TVs for more. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Enjoy sports, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this top-rated 40-inch smart TV, which has high-def resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It’s equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your television, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. $160 at Amazon

Amazon Go big or go home, right? Well, how about you go big at home via this 65-inch beauty? Its 4K Ultra HD resolution offers crystal-clear image quality, and you can use Alexa Voice Control or pair it with an Amazon Echo for hands-free navigation. $330 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Auto

Amazon Want to keep your tires in good condition for a long time? This nifty No. 1 bestselling device lets you check their pressure so you can fill ’em up with air if needed. And it’s not just for cars — use it to check bike, motorcycle and truck tires too. Check out our roundup of the best things to keep in your car for more. $9 at Amazon

Amazon This is one of those items you’ll hope you never have to use — but you’ll be grateful for it when your car goes kaput. In addition to giving your vehicle a jump, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports. Save $50 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Amazon You’ll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire’s looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it’s 75% off. $50 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Vacuums

Amazon You’re not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You’re getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it’s equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can’t beat its cordless design — isn’t having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? Check out our roundup of the 10 vacuums Yahoo staffers can’t live without for more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Kitchen

Amazon Air-frying is super convenient … until it’s time to clean the tray. Eliminate some of that schmutzy toil by sticking one of these BPA-free silicone liners in before you cook; then, toss them into the dishwasher once you’re done. So much easier than trying to scrape off caked-on residue. These fit air fryers with 3- to 5-quart capacities. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you know a dad who’s a grilling machine (Father’s Day is June 16!) or want your meat to come out perfectly every time, this popular probe is down to the lowest price we’ve seen. What sets it apart from the rest is that you can pair it with your phone via an app and read the temperature that way, allowing you to focus on other tasks rather than babysitting your steak. Save $40 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon deals: Beauty and wellness

Amazon Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this deal, she “could barely type.” Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand; for another, its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots … need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Check out our beauty editor’s anti-aging skin-care deals roundup for more. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Finding a 2-in-1 skin-care product for the warmer months is like learning that the daily special at your local ice cream shop happens to be your favorite flavor. (Pretty exciting!) The less you have to slather on your face when it’s humid and sticky, the better, and this highly rated moisturizer doubles as a sunscreen. It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, along with antioxidants like vitamin E for extra protection. Because it’s got a gel-like consistency, it’ll absorb quickly without feeling heavy — a boon when it’s downright sweltering. Check out our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for more. $16 at Amazon

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. Now say “cheese!” $42 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Clothing

Amazon Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can’t get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, very conveniently, pockets. They’re made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and reviewers of all ages are singing their praises. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Have you seen a more Stunning swimsuit? And yes, that’s Stunning with a capital S. The mesh cutouts! The bow detail! The gorgeous high neckline! The ruching! It also offers midsection support that’ll have you swimming and lounging in comfort. Check out our roundup of the 10 most flattering swimsuits at Amazon for more. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Comfy sandals that are also … cute? Did we just win some kind of lottery? You’ll want to don these cushy flip-flops all season long, whether you’re hitting the beach, meeting a friend for lunch or running errands. Their cushy footbeds offer all-day comfort, and the ever-so-slight heel gives them a more elevated look, literally and figuratively. They come in more colors than you could imagine (prices vary), but we love this chic black patent leather. Check out our roundup of the most comfortable walking sandals for more. $31 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

