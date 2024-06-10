The best Amazon deals to snag this week ahead of Prime Day 2024 — save big on Apple, Adidas and more

Dear Yahoo Life reader, you know we love you, right? That’s why the last thing we want is for you to get in trouble with your dad because you forgot to get him something nice for Father’s Day — the hurt feelings, the dejected look on his face this Sunday, your endangered inheritance. It’s all too horrible to consider. Do not make that mistake (or get stuck a few days from now scrambling to secure some weak, cliche, obviously un-thoughtful gift that’ll make no one happy). With that in mind, meet your new best friend: Amazon! Is Dad a King of the ‘cue? How about an all-business grill brush at nearly 60% off? Maybe he could use a new pair of cans for spacing out in his man cave? He’ll love these crystal clear Sony headphones; you’ll love their $38 price tag. Wanna go big this year (while saving big too)? Lay this 16-inch Windows 11 laptop on him — currently over $1,000 off! Once you’re done, get something for yourself — there are steals galore in tech, fashion, beauty and home ahead of Prime Day. After all, you’ll deserve it!

The best Amazon deals this week

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $200$370 Save $170

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25$30 Save $5

Amazon deals: Father’s Day gifts

Amazon This sleek, RFID-blocking wallet will help keep Dad’s personal information protected while he’s out and about — take that, identity thieves! Its six card slots keep things minimal (who wants a bulky wallet?) and, yes, this bestseller is made of 100% genuine leather. Check out our roundup of the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts for more. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Is Dad ready to “meat” his new best friend? No more metal bits in his burgers, thanks to this barbecue essential. The standout feature is its non-bristle design; instead, it has three rows of stainless steel cleaning coils to buff away caked-on grime more safely than wire brushes that shed. According to the brand, it was designed to last five times longer than your standard brush, since it has a sturdier build that’s less prone to bending. Check out our roundup of the best Father’s Day gifts for every dad in your life for more. $21 at Amazon

Amazon For those days when Dad “kneads” a little R&R, it’s this wildly popular massaging machine to the rescue. Equipped with seven speeds and 10 interchangeable heads for targeting different areas of his body, the Toloco can help him loosen up those kinks at home — and at just over 2 pounds, it’s extremely travel-friendly. Check out our roundup of the best Father’s Day gifts for new dads for more. Save $20 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the tech products he can’t live without for more. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is also easy to wipe clean. Save $6 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that’ll make a bacon, egg and cheese without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you’d like, and it’ll cook everything so that it’s nice and melty by the time you’ve gotten dressed. $25 at Amazon

Best new Amazon deals this week

Amazon Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won’t do you any favors this summer, but these cushy sandals were designed with conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They’ve got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step. Save $16 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this highly rated appliance works in spaces of up to 800 square feet to make the air less heavy. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination. This is as low as it’s been all year. Save $20 with Prime $90 at Amazon

Amazon Our Yahoo Life senior home writer talked to experts to find the best fire pits for your backyard, and if you’re in the market for one that doubles as a grill, this may be your meal ticket. It has a removable grill grate for easy cooking and it’s on sale for less than $100. The removable, adjustable grill grate is a s’mores-making, hot dog-browning, veggie-roasting dream. $95 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tried-and-tested products

Amazon Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Spring cleaning has never been so easy! Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon This versatile skillet ain’t no flash in the pan — it’s been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor’s kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It’s also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, “Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle.” Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. $28 at Amazon

Amazon This isn’t your average mop and bucket set. For starters, it practically cleans itself, thanks to its nifty wash chamber and wringing system. Plus, it has a 360° mop head for getting into corners and crevices, along with an extendable handle for easier reaching. You’ll also get three reusable microfiber mop pads. Check out our full Joymoop Mop review for more. Save $21 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon You’ll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire’s looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it’s 75% off. Save $150 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve tried shopping for outdoor furniture lately, you’ve likely experienced some sticker shock. That’s why this nearly-75%-off deal caught our attention: You’re getting a stylish pair of chairs and a table for under $150 (practically unheard of!). Just think of how nice it’ll be to enjoy your morning coffee alfresco. $139 at Amazon

Amazon Show of hands: Who likes saving over $1,000? (That was rhetorical.) Unless you’re a serious gamer or video editor, a straight-up, no-nonsense laptop for everyday computer tasks is more than sufficient. This highly rated model lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web and stream your favorite movies and shows. It’s equipped with 16GB RAM for quick-response multitasking, and you’ll be able to use it for up to eight hours before it needs a charge. At under 4 pounds, it’s highly portable too. Check out our roundup of the best laptops for 2024 for more. $380 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, it’s cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. $40 at Amazon

Amazon If spring allergies are making you sneezier than a certain friend of Snow White’s, you’ll want this HEPA air purifier that’s currently 65% off. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, but it does so quietly (as in, softer than a whisper). It’s suitable for spaces up to 1,076 square feet. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $147 with coupon $73 at Amazon

Amazon How stylish is this sleek stick vac? And for a fraction of the price of a Dyson, to boot. At just 7.5 pounds, moving it around the house shouldn’t prove too difficult, and since it’s cordless, there won’t be any tripping over cables or searching for empty outlets. It runs for up to 48 minutes on a single charge and has a built-in handheld vacuum for de-dusting higher areas in your home. Check out our roundup of the best stick vacuums for more. $149 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Outdoor

Amazon Even the most seasoned green thumbs need protection from thorns and sharp, rough surfaces. These No. 1 bestsellers combine comfort and function, as their construction features a breathable, knitted material and flexible rubber for improved grip. This 6-pack is down to just over $2 a pair. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Got a green thumb and don’t want to strain it? These No. 1 bestsellers were designed to slice through branches, stems and stalks like nobody’s business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip. Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Let’s avoid a tiki torch incident this summer, yeah? These will illuminate your yard, patio or pool area with a warm glow that’ll also allow guests to see which flavor of seltzer they’re grabbing from the cooler. And feel free to leave them up all year: They’re designed to endure harsh weather, be it heavy rain, wind or snow. Save $21 with Prime and coupon $25 at Amazon

Amazon Ah, the beach: refreshing water to cool off in, the relaxing sound of waves to zone out to … and a seemingly endless supply of sand that’ll somehow end up all over your car and house. But you’ll be able to minimize the amount you track in, thanks to this sand-proof blanket that’s easy to shake free of those pesky particles. Plus, it folds down much smaller than a towel to save space in your bag. Save $20 with Prime and coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Headphones and earbuds

Amazon I bought these for my mom as a gift, and as someone who can’t stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she’s obsessed. The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they have up to 50 hours of battery life is the cherry on the sundae. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Prefer earbuds? These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple products are so sought after that they don’t really need to go on sale, so we’ll take the $50 discount (this is as low as we’ve ever seen them). Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon There’s a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you’ll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. $190 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Home

Amazon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This bestselling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that’s a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bath time essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick ’em on the wall. Save $52 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon It’s safe to say you won’t be needing your puffer coat for a looong time. Rather than letting it take up space in your closet, allow these roomy storage bags to keep all of your off-season belongings organized and out of the way. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. Save $27 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this popular bidet, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, it’ll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it’s more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included. Check out our full Bio Bidet review for more. $43 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tablets and tech

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with a Fire TV Stick — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies; plus you’ll get a free 6-month subscription to MGM+ with your purchase. This is the lowest it’s been all year. $22 at Amazon

Amazon This compact, lightweight (under half a pound!) portable speaker is ideal for packing on trips, using at parties or playing music while you lounge on the patio. It easily connects to devices within 66 feet, and since it’s waterproof, you can bring it to the beach or pool without worry. $40 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been curious about all the hype around Apple’s popular tablets, now’s your chance for a firsthand peek at a stellar price. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You’ll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) $249 at Amazon

Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Air-frying is super convenient … until it’s time to clean the tray. Eliminate some of that schmutzy toil by sticking one of these BPA-free silicone liners in before you cook; then toss them into the dishwasher once you’re done. So much easier than trying to scrape off caked-on residue. These fit air fryers with 3- to 5-quart capacities. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Hold the phone — no, literally, this sleek stand will hold your phone (or tissues or room fresheners) on its smart little shelf while you do your business. It can fit about five rolls of TP at a time, and assembly takes just minutes with the included hardware. At over 60% off, this is a deal worth swiping. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim, on-the-go power bank, which can have an iPhone charged up to 78% in an hour. It has enough ports to power up three devices at a time, so grab it before your next vacation to avoid wandering around with 3% battery. Save $12 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon deals: TVs

Amazon Insignia’s 24-inch model is a popular choice thanks to its built-in Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice, and we’re not mad at that insanely low price tag either. Check out our roundup of the best budget TVs for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Enjoy sports, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this top-rated 40-inch smart TV, which has high-def resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It’s equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your television, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. $160 at Amazon

Amazon At under $400, this is one of the best prices we’re seeing for a 55-inch TV at Amazon, and the fact that it boasts crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution is the icing on the cake. You can control it via your voice with Alexa, and you’ll receive a free six-month subscription to MGM+ with your purchase. $390 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Auto

Amazon If feeling the piping-hot leather of your car’s seat against your leg is enough to make you get out and wait for the bus, you’re gonna want this bestselling windshield cover. It’ll protect the interior of your car from the sun’s rays to cool things down while it’s parked, and it folds down to fit into its included storage pouch when not in use. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t you just love it when the “check engine” light comes on and you haven’t the faintest idea of what’s wrong with your car? This handy device can help you determine the issue by interpreting codes via your vehicle’s OBD2 port. Now you’ll be able to tell whether it’s a minor or serious issue, even if you’re nowhere near an auto repair shop. Save $5 with Prime and coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon This is one of those items you’ll hope you never have to use — but you’ll be grateful for it when your car goes kaput. In addition to giving your vehicle a jump, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports. Save $50 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Vacuums

Amazon This handy little particle picker-upper is ideal for stashing in the car, so you’ll always have a way to clean up those fast-food crumbs. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to reach higher surfaces, and since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to deal with annoying cords. It’s also 80% off… Save $136 with Prime and coupon $34 at Amazon

Amazon We usually want to avoid sharks during the summer, but we’ll make an exception for this popular stick vac that’s currently 50% off. It’s certainly much lighter than a Great White — just 7 pounds — and since it’s corded, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of your cleaning sesh. The pop-out hand vac is, well, handy for cleaning higher surfaces too. $125 at Amazon

Amazon Want an appliance that’ll do all the work for you? Ta-da! This smart machine can run for up to 120 minutes (whoa!) and has an advanced mapping system to help it memorize your home’s layout for easy navigation. Plus, it’s a pro at hoisting itself over rugs and thresholds. This is the lowest price we’ve seen. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $80 with Prime $200 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Kitchen

Amazon This nifty fridge lazy Susan was designed to maximize space (while minimizing food waste). It’s rectangular to make the best use of your fridge shelves, and it rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see — and remember — everything you have before it spoils. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so they know a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (over 60% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for 2024 for more. $131 at Amazon

Amazon So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you’d really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you’re still craving those charred foods of summer. This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke-control system means you won’t be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you’ll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more. $200 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Beauty and wellness

Amazon Finding a 2-in-1 skin-care product for the warmer months is like learning that the daily special at your local ice cream shop happens to be your favorite flavor. (Pretty exciting!) The less you have to slather on your face when it’s humid and sticky, the better, and this highly rated moisturizer doubles as a sunscreen. It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, along with antioxidants like vitamin E for extra protection. Because it’s got a gel-like consistency, it’ll absorb quickly without feeling heavy — a boon when it’s downright sweltering. Check out our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Want to know the secret to Nicole Kidman‘s luscious locks? You’re lookin’ at it. This popular potion has become somewhat of a cult favorite among users who want stronger, fuller-looking hair, and it claims to take effect in as little as three months. Formulated with ingredients like turmeric, caffeine and a mung bean and red clover blend, it’s meant to nourish the hair and scalp while promoting density — just apply one dropperful to your scalp daily and massage it in. Check out our roundup of the best products for thinning hair for more. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! These easy-to-use teeth whiteners start working in just one hour, and according to the folks at Crest, they can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in as few as 10 days. To use, just apply the strips to your teeth and let them sit for an hour before removing. You’ll get 20 strips to a pack — 10 upper and 10 lower. $26 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Clothing

Amazon Tank top season will be here before we know it, and this one comes in so many colors and prints, you’d be wise to stock up while it’s down to just $15. The drape-y fit keeps things comfy and breathable, and you could easily dress this top up or down. Get it in sizes S–3XL. $15 at Amazon

Amazon These sleek sandals are classics for a reason — they go with every casual outfit under the sun, not to mention they have cushy Cloudfoam footbeds. They’re the ultimate “slip-’em-on-and-go” shoe, and even celebs like Courteney Cox are fans. Check out our roundup of the most comfortable sandals for more. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Sure, it might say “cover-up” in the name, but this crocheted piece is such a beaut, you’ll want to wear it as a straight-up top. (With a tank under it, of course.) It’s also adjustable via the side drawstrings — don’t forget to pack it on your next warm-weather excursion. $20 at Amazon

