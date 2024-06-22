The best deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Save big on Apple, Samsung and more

School’s out, the grads have graduated, and right now untold hordes of you are booking your summer vacays. In other words, late June is a time for looking ahead — to faraway fun, a new life stage … and, oh, yeah, lots and lots of whopping warm-weather shopping scores. Which brings us to this weekend’s sprawling showcase of Amazon sales, which represent a peek into the summer’s big kahuna of blockbuster blowouts — Amazon Prime Day, coming your way next month. That means that the deals are especially sweet. You might even say that the folks at Amazon want to “prime” you for Prime Day. To wit: Whet your appetite with this indoor grill from Ninja — less than half price. Prefer to stay alfresco? Warm up and chill out with this outdoor fire pit, now available at a smoking $85 off. How ’bout a mind-blowing new toy for you or a loved one? Snag this drone and you’ll be flying high in more ways than one: It’s been marked down from $250 to — wait for it — $45. That’s an 82% discount. Now get outta here and get clicking, you crazy kids!

Amazon One Yahoo writer dubbed this the “best fire pit for cooking,” so if you’re envisioning a summer filled with hot dogs, charred veggies and, of course, s’mores, this is the one that belongs in your backyard. The grill grate swivels for easy access, and you can use the outer edge for holding drinks and more. Check out our roundup of the best fire pits for more details. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and their breathable down-alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they’re suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get ’em while they’re a ridiculous 80% off! Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for every type of sleeper for more. Save $94 with coupon $26 at Amazon

Amazon Aside from eating ice cream, there’s no better way to spend a warm day than by letting a refreshing breeze sway you from side to side while lounging in a hammock. This one — which has tens of thousands of fans — is lightweight and portable, and it conveniently folds into a little pouch for easy carrying. It comes with straps and carabiners, making setup a cinch, and it’s sturdy enough to support up to 400 pounds. Don’t forget to apply the on-page coupon and enter Yahoo’s exclusive code 10WOOSUMMER at checkout to snag this low price. Save $11 with coupon and code 10WOOSUMMER $27 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Best new deals

Amazon Faster food, cooler kitchen — this compact appliance is a no-brainer, especially during the warmer months when turning on your oven is the last thing you want to do. I’ve used it for everything from cakes and brownies to baked pasta and even roasted tofu and vegetables. It heats up in no time, plus it can fit a decent amount of food: six slices of toast, a 12-inch pizza or even a 4-pound chicken. The LED display has six functions: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Keep Warm and Reheat, and I’m positive it’ll be getting a ton of use this summer. This is as low as it’s been all year! Check out my full Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven review for more. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you’ll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! Check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes for more. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Watching TV? Fun! Staring at a TV while it’s not in use? Eh, sort of an eyesore. That’s why the Samsung Frame is popping up in more and more homes: It can display a lovely work of art on your wall (choose from 1,400 selections) to enhance the room’s aesthetics, and at $740, this is the best price we’ve seen for the 43-inch model all year. $800 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tried-and-tested products

Amazon Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads for targeting different areas and is all ready to go with batteries. Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon This isn’t your average floor-cleaning duo: For starters, it practically cleans itself, thanks to its nifty wash chamber and wringing system. Plus, it has a 360° mophead for getting into corners and crevices along with an extendable handle that’ll keep you from having to bend or crouch. Oh, and you’ll also get three reusable microfiber mop pads. Check out our full Joymoop Mop review for more. Save $29 with Prime $32 at Amazon

Amazon Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this whooshing wonder, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, but it’ll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it’s more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included. Check out our full Bio Bidet review for more. $34 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Rare sale

Amazon Prefer earbuds? These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple products are so sought after that they don’t really need to go on sale, so we’ll take the nearly-$50 discount (they’re often on sale for $89, but this is as low as we’ve ever seen them). Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon When was the last time you replaced your sheets? Can’t remember? That means it’s time for a new set, like this mega-popular (and mega-discounted) find. The breathable all-season material was designed to keep things warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and according to the brand, it’s also wrinkle- and pill-resistant. Thanks to our exclusive Yahoo Life discount code, this set is currently over 40% off — be sure to apply the on-page coupon and enter code 10OFFDMD at checkout. Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets to shop more options. Save $11 with coupon and code 10OFFDMD $15 at Amazon

Amazon It’s natural for gray hair to take on a yellowy appearance, and with the help of some purple — yes, purple — shampoo and conditioner, you can tone down that brassiness. Purple helps neutralize yellow, so this duo can help gray hair retain its gorgeous silver shine while also nourishing the strands for a softer feel with less frizz. Oh, and blondes — if your most recent highlights came out a little too gold-toned for your liking, this will help with that too! Enter our exclusive code 20BoldUniq20 at checkout for a sweet discount. Save $9 with code 20BoldUniq20 $36 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Going camping? This No. 1 bestselling charger can juice up two devices at once using the sun’s rays — that’s right, no outlets required. It also has a built-in flashlight just in case, plus, its heavy-duty design can withstand everything from rain to being dropped. Did we mention it’s currently an absurd 90% off? Save $267 with Prime $33 at Amazon

Amazon This handy little particle picker-upper is ideal for stashing in the car so you’ll always have a way to disappear those fast food crumbs. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to reach higher surfaces, and since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to deal with annoying cords. It’s also over 80% off. Save $139 with Prime and coupon $31 at Amazon

Amazon You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly touted drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard, or even bring it on your next trip for a bird’s-eye view of your summer vacation. And, oh, yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Get it for an unreal 82% off. Save $205 with Prime and coupon $45 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you’d really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you’re still craving those charred summer foods. This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke-control system means you won’t be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you’ll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more ideas. $180 at Amazon

Amazon It’s time to chuck all of your mismatched food storage containers and replace them with this heavily marked-down set. It comes with 12 round and rectangular containers, which are clear so you can easily see their contents. Since they’re made of borosilicate glass, the containers are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe (just not the lids), and their airtight silicone seals help prevent leaks. Check out our roundup of the best food storage containers for more. Save $40 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs under 2½ pounds. Plus, it’s cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. Grab this No. 1 seller while it’s 50% off. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this pre-Prime Day deal that she “could barely type.” Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots … need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Check out our beauty editor’s anti-aging skin care deals roundup for more. Save $8 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the tech products he can’t live without for more. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make the comfiest alternatives: breezy enough to keep you cool, but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags — other brands, take note! Grab ’em while they’re nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon deals: all-time lows

Amazon Summer doesn’t have to be a sneeze-fest when you have this top-rated air cleaner at the ready. Small enough to fit on a desk or nightstand, it has a HEPA filter that can trap pet dander, smoke, dust and lint particles in spaces of up to 325 square feet, and its sleek design won’t draw focus either. Be sure to apply Yahoo’s exclusive code 50PUREAIRTCP at checkout to save 50%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for additional models. Save $31 with code 50PUREAIRTCP $31 at Amazon

Amazon OK, it might not be green, but at just over 10 pounds, it is quite little — and what this No. 1 seller lacks in heft it makes up for in stain-busting ability. Its two modes — Turbo and Eco — offer 20-30 minutes of cleaning time before needing a charge, because, yup, this appliance is conveniently cordless. It comes with two attachments for targeting specific areas, as well as a trial-size bottle of stain remover so you can go to town on those carpets and furniture right away. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Wish you had a live-in cleaning professional? This duo is the next best thing, and for an insane price. You’re getting not just a self-cleaning, auto-emptying robovac but also a robot mop that’ll have those floors looking slick and shiny while you sit pretty. You can control both via app or voice if your home has Google Assistant or Alexa — the future of cleaning is here, baby! $499 at Amazon

Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this No. 1 bestselling appliance can de-schvitz-ify up to 800 square feet. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination. Save $41 with Prime and coupon $69 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so it knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (nearly 60% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $143 at Amazon

Amazon Hoisting a heavy AC into a window isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time, and if you’d like to cool your home without putting your back at risk, this No. 1 seller will do the trick. It’s powerful enough to cover up to 700 square feet and has casters that allow it to glide from room to room. According to many reviewers, it’s also a breeze to install. This is the best price we’ve seen since last year. $440 at Amazon

