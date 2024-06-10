Tuesday, June 11, 2024
“The Best Opportunity to Experience K-Fashion”: MUSINSA Hosts ‘MONSTER SALE,’ Its Biggest Summer Promotion, for Two Weeks

  • From June 10 to 24, Offering Generous Discounts on Over 740 Popular Korean Fashion Brands
  • Featuring Renowned Brands like GLOWNY, musinsa standard, and More… Plus, Check-in and Raffle Events

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seoul-based fashion e-commerce company MUSINSA will host its biggest summer promotion event, ‘MONSTER SALE,’ for two weeks from June 10 to June 24 (KST).

During the MONSTER SALE, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 85% on products from over 740 popular Korean fashion brands. The event will feature a daily ‘Brand Day,’ showcasing popular items from renowned Korean fashion brands such as △AGAINST ALL ODDS Avandress △GLOWNY △musinsa standard, and △thisisneverthat® at special prices.

Additionally, there will be ‘Special Offers’ where customers can purchase new arrivals and best-selling items at special prices, as well as a ‘Flash Sale’ limited to 72 hours. ‘Forward K-brands’ event offers discounts on new brands debuting to global customers in 2024 through MUSINSA.

MUSINSA will also hold a ‘Raffle’ event where customers can win limited-edition items from famous brands that are usually hard to get. Through the raffle, customers could win exclusive items such as the CHANEL Classic Card Holder, the coveted Bang & Olufsen x Ader Error collab speaker, and Gentle Monster x Jennie Jentle Salon sunglass.

During this summer’s MONSTER SALE, MUSINSA will run a ‘Daily Check-in’ event, giving visitors 1000P shopping points daily, which can be used like cash. There will also be a mission event awarding additional points for inviting friends to shop during the sale.

Customers who follow the official Instagram account ‘@musinsa_global’ and leave a comment will be entered into a draw to win MUSINSA shopping points ($100) and popular SNS items.  

