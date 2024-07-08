The best Walmart deals to rival Prime Day are live now: Shop vacuums, TVs and grills from our favorite brands

Retail competition is a beautiful thing — especially when it means massive companies are competing for your attention with amazing sales. Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins next week, but right now Walmart is stealing the show with Walmart Deals. The summer extravaganza, more casually known as Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale, begins on Monday, July 8 at 5pm ET with discounts of up to 75% off vacuums, smart TVs, laptops, outdoor furniture and more. (If you’re a Walmart+ member, you get early access now!)

Steals abound, like this Emeril Lagasse power grill at a low price of $50 (it’s 70% off). And down to $49 (from $129), this Keurig iced and hot coffee maker is priced lower at Walmart than at Amazon. We also spotted this Dyson cordless vac — a favorite with Yahoo readers! — for $299 (that’s over $100 off) — and a Samsung smart TV for over $500 off (yes, really). There’s even a rarely-on-sale Apple MacBook Air for $649 (a savings of $50). Whether you’re focused on a wardrobe refresh, new outdoor patio furniture, tech to use at home or on the go, kitchen appliances needing replacement or more, Walmart has got you covered.

Not a Walmart+ member yet? You can sign up right now for an annual membership for just $49, down from $98 — that’s 50% off. This is one markdown event you don’t want to miss, so keep reading for the absolute best Walmart deals that rival Prime Day and start shopping!

Walmart deals: 70% off or more

Walmart The countertop multitasker from the celebrity chefs serves as a smokeless grill and air fryer, among other things. This device roasts, toasts, bakes and dehydrates — there’s even a griddle pan so you can flip pancakes on a whim. The LED display has six custom presets to make the cooking process even easier for you. A drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Dangle earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C charmers take any look to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating and tastefully sized Swarovski crystals — making them perfect to add a little sparkle to any wedding guest outfit. $17 at Walmart

Walmart When you’re listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. These over-ear headphones not only block out distracting ambient sound, but also improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Summertime — with its intense humidity and sizzling temps — can be hard on hair. That’s why we’re all about this (literally) stylin’ and profilin’ brush. The device’s ionic technology helps hair dry faster to reduce heat damage and preserve shine, all while straightening and creating volume. $34 at Walmart

Walmart deals: 50% off or more

Walmart Clean air is a must for healthy living, but allergens, wildfire smoke and pollution have a not-so-funny habit of getting in the way. The TCL air purifier uses a HEPA filter to remove up to 99.97% of small particles, including dust, pollen and mold. This baby can clean rooms up to 322 square feet in just 30 minutes — it’s also small enough to perch on a countertop. $30 at Walmart

Walmart We’re swooning over the modern styling of this Adirondack chair — it’s sleek and sexy and will look great on your porch or by the pool. Made of high-density resin, it’s built to last. At this price, you can grab two (or even four) to really elevate your outdoor space. Choose from 14 fun colors. $90 at Walmart

Walmart If your current bags have seen better travel days, it’s time to level up. Lightweight and durable, each piece of this three-piece luggage set suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you’ll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from seven colors? $86 at Walmart

Walmart If you need heavy-duty suction, this is one of the best Shark vacuums for you. It’s designed to dig up even the most stubborn dirt, debris and pet hair thanks to the PowerFins nozzle, a no-bristle system that resists hair wrap. So let your pets roll around the carpet all they want. The brush roll is even self-cleaning. $149 at Walmart

Walmart deals: $25 and under

Walmart For spaces that don’t have access to air conditioning, a box fan can definitely get the job done when it comes to cooling things down. This one’s got a three-speed motor and easy-carry handle, so you can carry it around from room to room if you’d like to. And, to make cleaning easier, the front grill and blades are totally removable (when turned off, of course!). Choose from four colors — white, black, blue or purple. $21 at Walmart

Walmart Ah, bathing suit season. This black one-piece has side shirring and a slimming silhouette so you can feel good showing off your best curves. It has a plunging neckline, adjustable straps and comes in seven additional colors and prints. $13 at Walmart

Walmart These knives not only look great — the bright colors will definitely add fun and whimsy to any kitchen — but they’re also really sharp, perfect for slicing your way through your next masterpiece of a meal. Rest assured, though, each one comes with a sleeve, so you can store them safely. $17 at Walmart

Fantaslook If you’re searching for a stylish yet comfortable summer outfit, this is it. The lightweight button-down shirt and shorts are super breathable for when those temperatures and humidity skyrocket. Keep the shirt closed or style it with a tank top underneath. Choose from seven colors. $20 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Yahoo reader faves

Dyson Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With the super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+, you don’t have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you’ll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And, potentially the biggest perk of all, it’s cordless. $300 at Walmart

Walmart If you’re using only your TV’s built-in speakers for your audio, you’re probably missing part of the story. A soundbar, like this crazy-affordable option, will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a more immersive listening experience. $32 at Walmart

Walmart At under 10 pounds, the “Little Green Machine” is lightweight and easy to carry yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odor — and now it’s a lovely $36 off. $88 at Walmart

Walmart With 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, Windows 11 built-in and a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag. At just under $200, it’s a real steal. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Is it time for a TV upgrade? Maybe you want to change brands or just want to increase screen size. Whatever the case, this one from TCL is a popular pick for its QLED display that shows colors that almost look like they’re hopping off the screen. This smart TV also comes equipped with Google TV Smart OS built-in, so you won’t have to buy an external streaming device to watch shows on your favorite apps. $298 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Bestsellers

Walmart Constructed with a combination of high-performance pocketed springs, high-density memory foam and cooling gel, this mattress is a super-solid pick for staying cozy all night through. After all — we spend a third of our lives in bed, why not do it in the utmost comfort? $190 at Walmart

Walmart Exceptionally soft fabric? Check. Cool to the touch? Check. A 60% discount? Check! It’s no wonder this bestselling set has nearly 10,000 perfect ratings from Walmart shoppers — it’s five-star quality at an approachable price. Plus, these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant, Oeko-Tex-certified and hypoallergenic. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Kick back, relax and sway your way through summer — this canopied cutie is a fab add to any backyard, patio or poolside. You get seating for three (or plenty of space for one to stretch out) and protection from UV rays with the adjustable waterproof topper. $110 at Walmart

Walmart Get your grill on in style this summer for under $100! This easy-setup model features 27,000 BTUs and 450 square inches of cooking space, so you can get a whole meal sizzling in no time. A removable grease tray funnels away any drippings, and two side shelves offer plenty of space for food prep. $96 at Walmart

Samsung We couldn’t believe it either, but it’s true — Walmart has slashed over $500 off this Samsung 65-inch smart TV. Prepare to be blown away by the sharp 4K resolution and Dolby sound. You’ll also have access to smart TV apps and Samsung’s gaming hub. $998 at Walmart

Walmart deals: On rare sale

Walmart It’s no secret that Apple rarely discounts its products, and if it ever does (via third-party retailers, of course), the original price is usually knocked down by just a few dollars. During this rare sale, the bestselling MacBook Air is $50 off for a limited time, and though it may not seem like much, it’s more than we’re used to seeing. This laptop is just the right size and weight for everyday use. Like all Apple products, the battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It also sports Apple’s iconic Retina display, making images come to life like no other computer we’ve seen. $649 at Walmart

Reebok Comfortable sneakers aren’t just a “want” these days — they’re a downright necessity. This pair from Reebok, on sale for $25 off, offers a breathable mesh upper to prevent your feet from overheating plus a cushy insole to help during gym sessions or long walks. Choose from multiple colors including gray, black, pink and white. $30 at Walmart

Walmart A few smartwatches always hit the mark, and the Samsung Galaxy lineup ranks high on that list. Unlike some competing brands, this one actually looks like a traditional chronograph watch, but has useful features built-in like cellular service (if that option is chosen), Bluetooth, run coaching, sleep tracking and more. At just $99, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. $99 at Walmart

Walmart The Vertuo Plus only has one button, so it’s laughably easy to use, and the slim design can fit in small spaces (or on cluttered kitchen counters). It features automatic capsule ejection and storage, and the water tank is easy to fill. What else can you ask for when you’re whipping up your morning brew? $125 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart It’s iced coffee season! Whip one up faster than a barista at the end of a shift with this clever hot/iced K-cup device, now just $49. Simply place a glass of ice (tumbler included!) or a mug beneath the drip, make your selection, and your order will be up in a jiffy. The water reservoir holds up to 46 ounces. Bonus: You’ll get 10 strawberry acai-flavored K-cups to try at home. $49 at Walmart

Walmart ‘Tis the season for enjoying tasty frozen treats, and this wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth in between trips to the ice cream truck. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you’ll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This is an even better price than Amazon’s, so “scoop” it up while you can! $169 at Walmart

Walmart This super sucker can easily tackle all terrains, from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets, with its powerful motor that can capture even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This clean machine even has built-in sensors and multidirectional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze. Plus, you can control it on-the-go with the Ionvac smartphone app. $69 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Only at Walmart

Walmart Don’t let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. $77 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman has debuted a line of clothing exclusive to Walmart, and we particularly dig this simple-yet-chic midi dress, perfect for strolling down the boardwalk and grabbing drinks with friends after a long sunny day. Choose from sizes XS to XXL in black, pink or olive green. $15 at Walmart

Walmart If you’re looking to transition from the stovetop to the tabletop with ease, it’s time to go Dutch. Dutch oven, that is — and this sleek number from Beautiful is just the thing to get you cooking and serving with ease. The enameled coating prevents sticking, and it’s even oven-safe up to 500°F . . . and seriously, what are you cooking that would require more?? $59 at Walmart

When is the Walmart Deals event?

Walmart Deals begins on Monday, July 8 at 5pm ET and runs through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 PT. As a reminder, Walmart+ members get access on Monday, July 8 starting at noon ET. This is a full week before Amazon Prime Day, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, takes over the internet. The hottest items are sure to sell out quickly, so mark your calendar and set an alarm on your phone — you’ll want to act early.

What is the Walmart Deals event?

While you can always count on Walmart for low prices and even better deals, we’re anticipating some record-low markdowns on top-rated bestsellers during the Walmart Deals event. The mega-retailer is, after all, touting it as their largest savings event ever! Expect huge discounts on thousands of big-ticket items like vacuums, big-screen smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances, furniture and tech gear, plus back-to-school must-haves.

And unlike Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals is open to all shoppers, not just those with a paid membership. (Though Walmart+ members will get first access!)

How do I become a Walmart+ member?

While being a Walmart+ member comes in handy during special events like Walmart Deals, it’s also smart to sign up if the idea of getting free shipping on every purchase, along with complimentary grocery delivery, sounds good to you. Plus, Walmart+ members can save on things like gas and prescriptions. Through July 18, you can sign up for an annual membership for just $49, down from $98 — that’s 50% off!

Walmart There’s never been a better time to sign up for a Walmart+ membership — it’s currently 50% off! In addition to the usual perks, you’ll get early access to the store’s special July event. You don’t want to miss out, right? $49 at Walmart

How do I find the best sales during the Walmart Deals event?

Stick with Yahoo to stay on top of the emerging savings during the Walmart Deals event. We have category experts on deck to keep you up-to-date on all marked-down must-haves. Our coverage will take place through the entirety of the event, so check back often for updates.

