Media News

The Shared Dream, documentary co-produced by China and Kazakhstan, to air globally/ China, Kazakhstan co-produced film to mark SCO Summit 2024

BEIJING, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2024, The Shared Dream, a documentary on cultural explorations, will be released globally on mainstream media starting July 2, marking a milestone in the region’s shared cultural history.

the poster of The Shared Dream, documentary co-produced by China and Kazakhstan.
The three-episode documentary, jointly produced by the China Media Group and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, provides a unique perspective into the cultural customs of major cities of Kazakhstan, such as capital Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Turkestan. It also showcases the diverse exchanges between China and Kazakhstan, delving into different aspects of culture, scientific research, trade, sports, and more.

A compelling feature of the documentary is the stories of friendship between the two nations evolving in the two decades since the founding of the SCO. The friendship between Chinese composer Xian Xinghai and his Kazakh mentor Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, the bond between the two nations created by table tennis, and the research on tulips, for which Kazakhstan is famous, on Mt Tai, one of China’s sacred mountains, highlight the remarkable bilateral exchanges and the underlining determination and unremitting efforts of the three golden decades of ChinaKazakhstan relations.

The Shared Dream will air globally from July 2 to July 6 on the Global Chinese Language Program Center (CCTV4) and Kazakh media outlet Khabar Agency’s TV channel.

