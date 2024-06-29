These ‘amazing’ brushes clean your home’s nooks and crannies for $6 a pair

There’s that old saying, “I don’t do windows.” And yes, keeping windows streak-free is no walk in the park. But you know what just got easier? Cleaning out those window sills. And not only your window sills but your sliding door tracks. And your faucets, and your showers. The Rienar 2-in-1 Brushes can get into all those dark, hard-to-reach — and sometimes embarrassingly out in the open — spaces where grit has made itself at home. And now’s the time to evict the grit with these brushes, available in a 2-pack for only $6.

Rienar For $3 a pop you can pick up several to take care of business throughout your home. $6 at Amazon

The elevated, curved handle and built-in finger grips ensure you have a tight hold when this boldly goes where no sponge has gone before. The razor-thin brush effortlessly fits into crevices and corners, under the stove and over the faucet. Meanwhile, the scraper loosens dirt’s icky grip on your window sills. And with no elbow grease on your part! The tools are also a snap to clean with warm water and dish soap.

If you’ve been relying on a toothbrush to get into those crevices on window sills, you have probably noticed that they kind of work, but the short bristles tend to get clogged with dirt easily. These brushes have long bristles that are better for sweeping and pushing dirt around. The handle has a flat edge that’s good for scraping stubborn dirt and gunk off without cutting or gouging surfaces. The brush has a no-nonsense sturdiness and holds up to vigorous and repeated scrubbing. But thanks to its design, it won’t leave you with a clean house and sore hands.

This handy tool will put you on the right track to a clean house. (Amazon)

Over 2,200 shoppers have given these brushes a glowing five-star review. “Purchased with the thought of only using for the sliding door track as advertised,” admitted one shopper. “Then while cleaning the shower stall, I thought to use it on those curves around faucets, shelves, shower heads, drains and was really surprised at the easy way to clean them…amazed how easily crud fell off…and the handle design makes it easy to hold for arthritic hands.”

Here’s a confession: “This will be a huge help if you’re like me and cleaning the tracks of your windows for the first time in years.”

“I have arthritis in my hands and wouldn’t be able to get in and clean the cracks and crevasses of my windows without this brush, raved one. “Ordered extras for friends!”

Buyer beware when it comes to sturdiness. “I found this tool a little flimsy (get what you pay for),” said one. “And for how long the bristles are, they are not very stiff to really clean out sliding door tracks.”

However, these little powerhouses have also become TikTok famous: “I saw this product on a cleaning TikTok and couldn’t wait to try it for my window sills and my shower-rail tracks. To say I was impressed is an understatement. Without barely any effort I was able to clean the tracks out and make them look brand new. The quality and value for this is amazing. Will definitely recommend and order again.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

