This No. 1 bestselling Hanes hoodie is on sale for just $12 on Amazon

It’s summer, which means the days are hot but the nights are still cool in most places. So transitioning from a daytime outfit to something that feels warm and cozy around an evening campfire comes down to layering. You probably have a few old zip-ups that do the trick, but if you’re on the market for an affordable upgrade, look no further. The Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie is perfect for layering or on its own, it’s now only $12, down from $24 when you apply the on-page coupon. That’s nearly 50% off.

Amazon Made with soft, breathable cotton, this slub knit hoodie has a relaxed fit, with a drawstring hood and ribbed cuffs and hem. Save $12 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Amazon is offering this fan-favorite hoodie for only $12 — the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This discount won’t last forever so you might want to snag a few now. It’s available in seven colors including white, turquoise and pink, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Hanes hoodie is the perfect swap for your favorite cardigan. You can throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top without sacrificing style. It’s made with breathable cotton in a slub knit that gives it texture. The fabric is also lightweight without being gauzy, so it’s not bulky — that means you can wear it under a jacket on a chilly evening or on an airplane without adding too much extra weight.

This hoodie’s gonna take you places this summer. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 33,000 shoppers love this hoodie so much, they took the time out to give it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

The breeziness of this hoodie makes it portable — one adventurous shopper takes hers everywhere. “I throw them in my tote and they travel around the world,” she wrote.

“This is a keeper! Great weight for Spring and Fall!” raved a five-star fan. She then added a suggestion: “If you want a sloppy-loose fit order up a size from what you think you might need.”

“I’ve bought three of these in the last few months,” shared a happy shopper. “I can’t believe how practical they are! I wear one of them most of the time––around the house, for a walk, painting outside, even for a lunch date with friends. I didn’t have high expectations because of the bargain price, but am so thoroughly happy!”

Cons 👎

Shoppers say to beware because it can wrinkle easily. “The only reason that I didn’t give this item a 5-star review is that they come very wrinkled because of their high cotton content,” reported this reviewer. “The darker-colored hoodies are fine, but for the lighter ones, including the pretty ‘Process Blue’ one, the wrinkles are very obvious.”

Said another: “I almost returned this hoodie because I was looking for something heavier. I decided to keep it because it is super lightweight and will be perfect for summer…It also wrinkles very easily.”

Hanes This lightweight hoodie is just the right thing to chill in. Save $12 with coupon $12 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

