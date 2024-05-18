This ‘super flattering’ cover-up is the ultimate vacation dress — and it’s down to $34

With Memorial Day weekend almost here, we’re starting to pack our suitcases with swimsuits and shorts for a much-needed beach vacation that’ll kick off the summer. Got your packing list ready? We have something we think you might want to add: the Dokotoo Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress. And right now, you can get this versatile vacay dress for just $34.

Amazon A button-down cover-up! Brilliant! Casual and chic, it’s loose-fitting with slits on each side to keep it flowy. $34 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

For $34 you a get a dress you can wear at home and abroad with a ton of flexibility at any destination. Being able to throw this frock on to wear to the beach or out to dinner is a major selling point. That it looks cute is just a bonus. It’s available in 28 summer-friendly colors and patters. (Prices vary, but most are $34.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Loose and flowy, you can’t beat the breeziness of this beach cover-up. It’s made with a light and gauzy polyester that makes you want to sashay from the hotel to the pool to the beach to lunch without stopping to change. Not only is the fabric light and breathable, but the dress also has buttons down the front and features slits on each side to make it airy and cheerful for a hot day on the coast.

This swimsuit cover-up does double duty as a vacay dress. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

You’re not going to find a beach cover-up that’s more comfortable, according to over 3,300 five-star fans.

Pros 👍

“Obsessed,” gushed an excited shopper. “I instantly fell in love. Super flattering. Crazy comfortable. The material is great. I cannot say enough good things about this swim cover-up. I might even get it in a couple of other colors and wear it as a dress.”

“This is a great cover-up,” wrote a shopper who left a five-star review. “I like the length as the sun can get really hot where I am and the longer length protects my skin. Very light so you don’t feel overheated in it.”

“Y’all, I agonized over tons of reviews when looking for a swimsuit coverup that might also work as a chic resort outfit,” shared another five-star fan. “I was not disappointed with this one! This looked stunning open as a swimsuit coverup with its simple long lines. Buttoned as a dress, belted or not, it looked simple yet chic. It was perfect for the resort — it’s a keeper!”

Cons 👎

The material that makes it so light makes it a bit on the see-through side, so make sure you’re not wearing your bright bra underneath. ” Definitely need to wear nude undergarments with this,” said one reviewer.

“I love the color but it’s a sheer light white gauze fabric,” agreed another. “Not for company entertaining. Good to wear when getting out of the shower and lounging in.”

Said a final reviewer: “The fabric is very sheer, nude undergarments would be ok but still not enough coverage for me. Using it for a beach cover-up would be perfect, just not an everyday dress.”

Amazon Made with gauze-like polyester, this dress has a loose and flattering fit. Choose from 23 colors and prints. $34 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

