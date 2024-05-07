Two Things You Should Know About Vedic Meditation

Ever feel like you can’t get no satisfaction? Spending time with family, pursuing a rewarding career, nurturing friendships, and trying to get or stay fit are valuable ways to spend our time, but are we enjoying them to the fullest? Not usually.

Stress often permeates all of these experiences. Misinterpreted as external pressure, stress is an internal response to external stimuli. Experiencing stress is a wake-up call to increase our adaptation ability or let go of unsustainable habits and behaviors.

Amidst the whirlwind of modern life, Vedic Meditation (VM) stands as an oasis of calm, offering a space to recalibrate. Two things you should know about VM:

It is ridiculously simple to practice once you’ve been taught the technique.

Its impact on reducing stress stored in the memory of your cells is profound.

4-day courses are being offered now. We will meet for 60-90 minutes each day for four consecutive days. You will begin meditating on day one and you will have your own experience of the power of VM.

Did you know that kids under the age of 17 learn to meditate for free with at least one parent learning to meditate?

Countless scientific research studies have shown the benefits of meditation in reducing anxiety, depression, and insomnia while boosting self-awareness, allowing for self-regulation and improved relationships. Still, people often find meditation hard to do.

VM is a simple mental technique that ANYONE CAN DO! All you need is to be shown how. Countless scientific research studies have shown the benefits of meditation in reducing anxiety, depression, and insomnia while boosting self-awareness, allowing for self-regulation and improved relationships.

Are you ready to ignite your happiness?

About Vedic Meditation

Vedic meditation is an ancient practice that originates in the Vedas. The Vedas are a group of ancient texts from India that are over 5,000 years old. This practice calms the body and mind through short sessions where practitioners sit quietly and recite a mantra in their head.

Unlike Buddhist mindfulness-based techniques, Vedic Meditation doesn’t involve contemplation or trying to think compassionate thoughts. Instead, a mantra is used to settle the mind. It’s a powerful tool for cultivating calm and deep focus.