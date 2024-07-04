U.S. named the worst place for British families to move abroad. Here’s why

From recent graduates to wealthy professionals, many Brits are considering moving abroad these days.

And the motivating force for many is clear: money.

Over half of British workers (52%) have considered leaving the United Kingdom for better working opportunities abroad, according to the British human resources website Employer News.

Others are in search of affordable housing and lower taxes, it said, citing research from London-based financial services company Prograd.

But contemplating moving abroad, and actually doing it, are very different things, especially for parents, who must consider if the grass is greener abroad — with the whole family in mind.

According to the expat insurance company Williams Russell, countries in the European Union are the best bet for Brits looking to leave the UK — with Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Spain and Finland topping the list.

But the United States — often referred to as Britain’s “cousin” — comes in dead last in the ranking of 28 countries, dragged down by high childcare costs and long work hours.