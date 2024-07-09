UNLIMEAT Introduces Its K-Vegan Products at Sprouts Farmers Market

UNLIMEAT partners with Sprouts Farmers Market, Launching Its Vegan Products at 400 Sprouts Stores Across the USA .

. The product lineup includes plant-based Korean BBQ, bulgogi, and pulled pork.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UNLIMEAT, a leading Korean vegan food company, has announced it will launch its products at about 400 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide in the USA. The initial product lineup includes three offerings: Korean BBQ original, bulgogi, and pulled pork.



UNLIMEAT partners with Sprouts Farmers Market

The global fascination with Korean culture has expanded from K-Pop and TV dramas to the culinary world. Google Trends data reveals a 35% increase in searches related to Korean recipes and ingredients from 2021 to 2023. Along with the increase in the number of people adopting a plant-based diet, demand for vegan Korean food has also seen a significant rise. In the first quarter of 2024, searches for “Korean vegan recipes” and “plant-based Korean food” rose by 20% and 25%, respectively. According to a survey by the Plant Based Foods Association, 20% of Americans have incorporated more plant-based foods into their diets over the past year, with Korean cuisine at the forefront of this trend.



UNLIMEAT’s Plant-based Meat Products

UNLIMEAT offers innovative Korean BBQ and pulled pork products that cater to vegan and plant-based diets without compromising on taste or texture. UNLIMEAT’s Korean BBQ is a plant-based alternative to traditional Korean barbecue. Their original sliced beef is sauceless, allowing consumers to add their own sauce and create not only Korean or Asian dishes, but also various western foods like Philly cheese steak sandwiches and gyros. UNLIMEAT Bulgogi is crafted to deliver the savory and sweet flavors characteristic of Korean BBQ that are typically only achieved with meat. UNLIMEATs pulled pork is another standout product, designed to replicate the texture and flavor of traditional pulled pork made from pork shoulder or similar cuts. Using innovative plant-based ingredients, UNLIMEAT achieves a shredded texture that closely mimics the original meat-based dish. This product is ideal for sandwiches, tacos, or as a protein-rich addition to any meal, appealing to both vegans and non-vegans alike.

“We are thrilled to introduce our products to the mainstream US market through Sprouts, a trusted supermarket chain renowned for promoting natural wellness and for offering wholesome products catering to various dietary preferences,” said Ryan Chung, CEO of UNLIMEAT. “Korean food is experiencing a surge in popularity across the United States, and I believe it’s the perfect time to introduce our products, which offer a variety of plant-based options, across the U.S. Our plant-based product line has been meticulously crafted to be used in a variety of global cuisines while meeting the needs of vegan consumers.”

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is among the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the US. Known for its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts curates a selection of products that includes organic, plant-based, and gluten-free options, supporting diverse consumer lifestyles.

