Unlock an Incredible Viewing Experience: coocaa’s Exclusive Promotions on Shopee’s 6/6 Sale Event

HANOI, Vietnam, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Shopee’s 6/6 Sale approaches, coocaa is inviting consumers to experience products that combine both technology and artistry, guaranteeing a feast for the senses with every purchase. coocaa is thrilled to announce it is offering a variety of promotions during the upcoming 6/6 Sale on Shopee. Consumers can therefore look forward to exclusive deals and exciting giveaways when purchasing selected coocaa products on this special day.



coocaa’s Exclusive Promotions on Shopee’s 6/6 Sale Event

The following is a glimpse of the enticing promotions available during the 6/6 Sale:

1. The first 100 customers who purchase a Z73/Y73/Y73 Pro/Y72 on the event day will receive a complimentary wall mount valued at VND 100,000

2. The first 30 customers who purchase a coocaa Y72 or Y72 Pro on the event day will receive a premium kitchen cutting utensil valued at VND 499,000

3. The first 30 customers who purchase the coocaa Y73 or Y73 Pro on the event day will receive a complimentary electric shaver valued at VND 999,000

4. Customers who purchase the 55LN7000G will get an electric fan and wall mount valued at VND 1,499,000

5. Customers who purchase the 24LP6000G will receive an electric fan valued at VND 1,499,000

Discover coocaa’s Premier TV Offerings

During this highly anticipated event, coocaa will proudly present two cutting-edge products: the coocaa “Frame+” TV and the “Y73 Pro” Google TV. Featuring an artistic and aesthetically pleasing design, the Frame+ TV offers a revolutionary viewing experience with exclusive software functionality. It transforms your TV into an artistic centerpiece when not in use, seamlessly blending art into your everyday living space, and enhancing your living space’s aesthetics and functionality. Meanwhile, the “Y73 Pro” Google TV, equipped with SKYWORTH’s cutting-edge QLED+ technology, features a new generation wide color gamut backlight and quantum dot structure. This empowers it to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience with vibrant colors, crisp details, and immersive visuals. With a strong commitment to innovation, coocaa continues to attract and captivate customers with its state-of-the-art television offerings.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals and giveaways during the 6/6 Sale on Shopee: https://bit.ly/3wX78XB. Pick up your favorite coocaa products and elevate your home entertainment experience to a whole new level!

