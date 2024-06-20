USANA Philippines Joins DSAP as its Newest Official Member

MANILA, Philippines, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, is proud to announce that its Philippines market has been unanimously approved to become the newest member of the Direct Selling Association of the Philippines (DSAP). This is a significant achievement for the market, as it solidifies USANA’s standing in the market and provides the company with important membership benefits.

“This is a significant moment in the history of USANA’s presence in the Philippine market,” said Jim Brown, USANA president and CEO. “USANA has always had a strong footing within the Philippines since we opened the market 15 years ago, but this will help take us to greater heights within the region. I would like to thank all of USANA’s employees in the Philippines, as well as USANA’s executive chairman, Kevin Guest, for helping to make this happen.”

USANA began operations in the Philippines in 2009, providing Filipinos with quality supplements and a unique business opportunity. The Philippines has consistently been one of USANA’s strongest markets.

The Direct Selling Association of the Philippines is the national trade association of the companies engaged in the business of direct selling and network marketing. It is affiliated with The World Federation of Direct Selling Association, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA

“Words cannot express the importance of this achievement for our market,” said Cherry Ampig, general manager of USANA Philippines. “After 15 years, finally being admitted into the DSAP will provide a powerful boost to our business. Now it is up to us to make sure we do our part in maintaining the high standards of business practices set forth by the DSAP.”

