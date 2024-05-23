Vatech Partners with Tygerberg Public Hospital to Improve Dental Care in South Africa

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vatech, a global leader in the dental imaging market, is launching a project to improve dental healthcare in South Africa. Vatech announced today that it has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa to donate medical equipment for dental care as well as training for dental professionals.

Vatech’s project to improve the healthcare environment at Tygerberg Hospital is part of Vatech’s global CSR campaign. As a dental device company, Vatech has been at the forefront of technological innovation and medical environment improvement for the betterment of human life. Vatech’s global CSR campaign selects countries/regions that are located in the blind spots of medical care and have difficulty receiving even basic medical treatment, and continues to interact with local hospitals and medical organizations to provide necessary resources. In addition to providing medical support in countries as diverse as Uganda, Cambodia, Mongolia, and Mexico, Vatech has also built an educational and cultural center in Dai Tu Province, Vietnam, to improve the lives of local residents and children and serve as a medical base.

Vatech donated a CBCT “Green X 18” to Tygerberg Hospital in South Africa, which has been selected as the beneficiary of a new global CSR campaign. Tygerberg Hospital is a public hospital operated by the Department of Health and Wellness and is the second largest in South Africa with 110,000 inpatients and 500,000 outpatients per year. Despite being a large public hospital, it was underdeveloped and under-supported, limiting diagnosis. In particular, most of the patients who visit the dental clinic are poor and often visit only after their illnesses have become severe, making it difficult to plan treatment due to the lack of diagnostic equipment, and causing patients to miss treatment and have to have their entire teeth extracted. The CBCTs donated by Vatech will be used in dental clinics for the poor, who make up the majority of patients, and will be used to improve their lives.

The project to improve healthcare in South Africa includes ongoing educational support. Vatech organized an annual training program for 200 doctors at Tygerberg Hospital and 200 students at the hospital’s affiliated Western Cape dental school to ensure that the devices are properly utilized in their practices. Vatech’s global CSR campaigns are characterized by engaging with local communities to identify the greatest needs and providing long-term support. To improve access to care for the underserved in South Africa, the company recognized the need for training in the use of medical devices that would improve the accuracy of diagnoses and help doctors plan treatment. As Tygerberg Hospital is the only specialized dental hospital in southern South Africa and is responsible for 77% of oral health services in the Western Cape, the impact of the training will be significant.

Vatech’s CSR activities in South Africa are characterized by the active participation and interaction of local dealers and local professors, as well as employees of the Korean headquarters and subsidiaries. Employees from the UK and South African offices, as well as local dealer SciVision, agreed with the cause and participated free of charge. The Tygerberg Hospital faculty will collaborate regularly with Vatech to study CT-enabled practices, publish in academic journals, and improve dental care for 120,000 people a year. In recognition of the fact that dental care is often unaffordable for poorer patients, many of whom would rather have their teeth extracted, Vatech is also exploring ways to raise funds from the salary savings of Vatech headquarters employees.

Vatech plans to continue the exchange with the goal of improving healthcare conditions in the Western Cape. As Vatech has a presence in more than 100 countries around the world, the company will continue to expand its CSR efforts to build long-term relationships with local communities in underserved areas.

Mr. Sunbeom Kim, CEO of Vatech, said, “It is Vatech’s mission to continuously strive to contribute to making the world a better place with our technologies and services. Whether it’s technology development, the development of low-dose dental CTs that minimize X-ray exposure, the development of affordable CTs that can be used in developing countries, or global CSR initiatives that address healthcare issues in local communities, we’ve been thinking hard about improving the quality of life. Our CSR in South Africa is meaningful in terms of improving large public hospital facilities that the poor rely on and continuing education that will help them in their practice. We will continue to spread CSR to make the world a better place, with the participation of Vatech employees, dealers, and local medical staff.”

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Professor Nomafrench Mbombo, attended the launch event and thanked all partners for their contributions to healthcare in the province. “We extend our gratitude to Vatech for their generosity through the donation of the cutting-edge Dental-facial CBCT unit and comprehensive service support training. Their donation exemplifies the transformative impact that collaboration between public institutions and private organizations can have on advancing dental services and ensuring the well-being of our community. The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness remains steadfast in its commitment to embracing state-of-the-art technology, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided by our dedicated professionals.”

Vatech is a global leader in the dental imaging market, committed to developing innovative technologies and improving medical environments for the betterment of human life. With a presence in over 100 countries, Vatech specializes in dental X-ray imaging solutions. The company is dedicated to making dental care more accessible and effective through its state-of-the-art products and services.

