‘What my ears crave most’: Grab Apple AirPods for $80 (their Black Friday price) — plus other deals of the day

Wake up and smell the savings! It’s a new day with new ways to save — if you know where to look. We’ve done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now. Today you can snap up Apple AirPods for just $80 — they’ve never been priced lower — and a genius bestselling sandwich press for just $16. Beauty faves include a $15 Colgate teeth-whitening pen and two discounted antiaging creams (a splurge and a steal). Plus we’ve found plenty of last-minute Mother’s Day-worthy picks, including a gorgeous Kate Spade shoulder bag for $120 off and a classic Anne Klein watch for $21 (nearly 70% off). Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
Rare deal alert: Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are down to just $80 — that’s on par with the lowest price ever! If you haven’t yet made the switch to wireless earbuds, here’s your chance to do it right for way less. Some 538,400 five-star fans swear by these buds for stellar sound, fit and durability, and they last up to five hours on a single charge. The charging case slips easily into your pocket so you can stay juiced up all day long. And if you ever have a question for Siri, she’s just one “Hey Siri” away. The AirPod Pros (also on sale) offer a few extra features, but many fans prefer this more affordable version.
This longtime fan tried more expensive models but ultimately returned to their best buds: “Great sound quality, lots of bass and bold sound. They fit nicely in my ears and don’t fall out. The price is reasonable too, half the price of AirPods Pro and PowerBeats Pro.”
“The best option for Apple users,” added another. “I’ve tried cheaper options, I’ve tried more expensive headsets. Nothing beats the convenience of using Apple AirPods with my Apple products. When I want to switch from device to device, boom … it happens. Every alternative gave me troubles. … These AirPods are also the most comfortable option I’ve tried. They are what my ears crave the most.”
Up your sammy game with this No. 1 bestselling press — now on sale for just $16. The nonstick gadget is easy to clean, slim, foldable and portable. Possibilities stretch beyond basic sandwiches to include “omelets,” “desserts” and more, according to some of the 10,000 five-star fans.
“I have made grilled cheese, pizza sandwiches and egg and bacon sandwiches,” wrote a five-star fan. “YouTube is filled with ideas on what you can make with these. I think you’re best off using a large loaf style of bread. Seals it up like a Hot Pocket but in triangle shapes.”
One grateful parent wrote: “I got this for our squad of teenagers who are always hungry … they love it. They use it every single day and a couple of times a day at that. We have had it for a month or more now and it’s become a staple in the kitchen for them. They make all different kinds of sandwiches and … quesadillas in it. Super easy and has held up to them putting it to the test.”
Smile! This top-selling Colgate whitening pen, praised by some 26,500 Amazon five-star reviewers, is down to just $15 (was $25) — that’s just $1 away from the lowest price on record. The pen gives the user much more control than strips or trays, and the hydrogen peroxide formula is meant to be easy on sensitive gums.
One glowing reviewer called the stain remover “quick and easy” and wrote: “I hate whitening strips and needed something that I could apply where I need it to avoid sensitive spots. … I used this three or four nights in a row and saw my teeth go from yellow to a nice, bright white. After those initial uses, I touch it up once every 10-14 days and then I’m good to go soon. I’m a coffee drinker, so I like having something quick and easy to use to maintain a healthy-looking smile.”
“No pain, all gain,” added another. “Works like a charm, easy to use, great results.”
Spoil Mom (or yourself) with a new sidekick — and yes, it can get there in time for Mother’s Day if you order today. This roomy Kate Spade Knott shoulder bag — roughly $120 off at checkout — is a classic beauty, and it gets even better inside. It can hold up to a 13-inch laptop for starters. The center compartment zips shut and there’s a magnetic closure for the two other main compartments. Plus, smaller interior pockets zip and snap shut.
“A winner,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “Purse is very lightweight. Sturdy straps but not hard on shoulder. I have it in two colors. I’ve gotten compliments on both.”
Check out our comprehensive Mother’s Day gift guide for more ideas for Mom.
Pick some flowers for Mom … namely, these delightful floral PJs. The short-sleeved set is spring/summer-ready and made with soft, silky materials. There’s even a pocket at the chest. Both the pink and blue versions are half-off and will arrive by Mother’s Day, if you order now.
If you or Mom prefer solid colors, check out these popular pajamas from Flora, also on sale.
PSA: We’ve spotted on-sale Crocs in the wild for a wild half off. The bestsellers are down to $25 (from $50). Fans rely on the waterproof, lightweight, easy-to-wear slip-ons for gardening, long work days on their feet, as recovery house shoes and more.
“They are the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I don’t get sore legs like I used to after walking.”
Added another: “There are little bumps on the insoles too so it feels like my feet are getting a little massage every time I put them on. I also really like that I don’t have to worry about where I’m going or what I’m doing while wearing these since they’re easily rinsed and cleaned.”
The ever-gorgeous Jane Seymour, 72, is such a fan of this whipped treatment for loose, crepey skin that she partnered with the company. Its TruFirm Complex (featuring apple, dill and sage extracts) teams up with nine hydrators (including squalane, vitamin E and coconut oil) in a mission to restore elasticity, and according to the 4,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, it seems to be a success. This premium product is fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin.
“This stuff is amazing,” reported one fan after two years of use. “My dermatologist commented on how ‘well hydrated’ my skin is. I am 65 years old. It has especially helped my neck décolletage. Wrinkles are greatly reduced. I use it everyday (after my shower) on my neck, chest and arms. My arms used to be crêpey and dry, now they are very smooth and moisturized. … Yes, it is pricey but to me it is worth it because of the results. I can’t live without it.”
A more affordable way to refresh crinkley, crepey skin: This all-over smoothing llotion, now on sale for just $10. Rich with seven moisturizers, three vitamins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants and botanicals, this top-seller is adored by 20,500 five-star reviewers. The nongreasy, unscented formula is best suited to normal to dry skin.
One fan shared, “I use it on my arms, hands and chest and I don’t know why it works, but it does. And, it does so immediately. Of course being almost 70 with many years of sun damage, I don’t have the skin I had in my 30s and didn’t expect this to help much, but I’ve been a bit shocked and absolutely delighted at how much less noticable the crepe is. My skin actually seems fuller and is as soft and silky as it was 25 years ago.
There’s still time (heh) to get her a classic watch for Mother’s Day. This Anne Klein piece features leather straps and gold tones, making it look far pricier than its $21 price tag. The question is, Do you make her proud and tell her that clever little you saved nearly 70%, or do you let her think you spent a small fortune on her? Either way, you both win. It’ll ship to most locations by Sunday with a Prime membership — just click to check.
“So chic and timeless. It’s minimalistic, but not boring,” wrote one happy wearer. “The face is the perfect size too. Will be ordering brown next.”
Cher swears these $20 pants make her look “bootyfull,” and 28,500-plus five-star reviewers on Amazon share her enthusiasm. The No. 1 bestselling pants are high-waisted (making legs look impossibly long) and forgivingly flowy. Browse dozens of colors and patterns.
One reviewer raved, “These pants are so cute. The fabric is lightweight and super soft, and they fit perfectly. I was expecting them to be too long and that I would need to hem them since I’m short, but they ended up being the perfect length. … They wash well too. I predict I’ll get a lot of use out of these.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.