Yiwugo Busy with Pet Supplies Transactions

YIWU, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the most popular categories in overseas markets, pet supplies have seen substantial development over the past decade in Yiwu. Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. From January 1, 2024 to June 1, 2024, data from Yiwugo shows that transactions related to the keyword “pet clothing” have increased by approximately 74.4% compared to the same period in 2023. Orders for “pet beds” have surged to 3.5 times the amount seen in 2023. Other items such as pet toys and leashes are also highly sought after by buyers.



Pet Supplies on www.yiwugo.com.

Liu Fangxiang, who has been in the pet supplies industry for nearly 20 years, has been extremely busy recently. Her company, Yiwu Fangfang Pet Articles Firm, which owns the registered trademark PETFANGFANG and specializes in pet mats, beds, and clothing, just wrapped up the Yiwu International Pet Supplies Exhibition. Now, they are negotiating new orders with over ten potential clients. Known for its meticulous craftsmanship and high cost-performance ratio, Fangfang has become a recognized brand in several countries.

Liu Fangxiang noted that the launch of Yiwugo has greatly amplified their business advantages. In 2023, an Australian client discovered her store on the platform, and after a visit to review samples, was impressed by her expertise. After initially placing a small order, the client now regularly places full container orders, with rapid reorder rates.

With the onset of the “Christmas” procurement rush in the import-export sector, Fangfang has recently introduced a line of Christmas-themed pet products. Clients are actively purchasing, and the company anticipates a strong performance in this holiday season.

In contrast, Yiwu Shunshun Pet Products Factory (MECALAND) completed its Christmas season shipments as early as December 2023 to April 2024. According to the owner, Tu Chaozheng, their business mainly focuses on producing pet clothes and toys. With a wide range of products and professional craftsmanship, they meet the one-stop procurement needs of their customers.

Shunshun boasts a six-member professional design team, constantly refining and launching new products based on feedback from trade shows and overseas clients. In 2023 alone, they introduced over 90 new products, a high output compared to peers. Moreover, they are among the few domestic companies specializing in large-size pet clothing that can fit both cats and dogs.

Recently, a new German client recommended by a loyal customer was impressed by Shunshun’s professional and innovative designs and high-quality workmanship. This led to an initial order of 15,000 pieces. Meanwhile, South America remains one of the company’s primary markets. An elevated cat bowl they developed in 2022 sold over 200,000 units upon its launch and continues to be popular. This year, its overall sales have seen a significant increase, with a noticeable uptick in inquiries from new customers on Yiwugo, injecting fresh energy into Shunshun Pet Products.

Source