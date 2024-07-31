All-New Immersive Indigenous Experience, Sunrise Journeys, Premieres at Uluṟu

Uluṟu’s desert landscape brings an Indigenous artwork interpretation to life

Immersive Indigenous laser, light and sound story-telling experience uses latest animation technology

Collaboration between renowned leading Aṉangu artists and leading visual experience creator, Mandylights

ULURU, Australia, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sunrise Journeys, the all-new immersive Indigenous laser, light and sound show that celebrates connection to Country has premiered in the spiritual heart of Australia — Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu.

The early morning sensory experience transforms the desert landscape into a giant canvas the size of three football fields (200m by 300m), as a modern Indigenous artwork is interpreted into a kaleidoscope of colour and sound using state-of-the-art animation technology that showcases the artistic expertise of Aṉangu — the Traditional Owners of Uluṟu.

The two-hour story-telling experience sets the scene for nature’s most spectacular show — the dawn of a new day as Uluṟu glows fire-ember red.

Art, Nature and Culture – A Modern Homage:

A deep understanding and appreciation of the natural environment is intrinsic to Aṉangu culture.

Central to Sunrise Journeys is a bespoke painting created by three renowned female Aṉangu artists — Selina Kulitja (Ma r uku Arts), Denise Brady (Ka lt ukatjara Art), and Valerie Brumby (Walkatjara Art).

Titled Ngura Nganampa Wiru Mulapa, which translates from Pitjantjatjara to English as “our Country is truly beautiful”, the painting depicts a modern telling of the artists’ shared connection to these lands. During Sunrise Journeys, this painting is interpreted on the desert landscape using laser, light and video projections, while narration from the artists themselves enhances guests’ understanding of the rhythms of the natural world.

Denise Brady, Ka lt ukatjara Art, says of the Sunrise Journeys collaboration: “Our hearts burn with passion to share our Country and knowledge with the world. We have created Sunrise Journeys to invite people into our culture and share our way of life.”

The accompanying musical score is composed by local Aṉangu musician, Jeremy Whiskey, from Indulkana community in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara-Yankunytjatjara Lands.

Cutting-Edge Tech in the Outback

The group’s creative efforts have been brought to life by renowned Australian visual experience team Mandylights. World-leaders in light artistry, the organisation has illuminated iconic landmarks such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge as well as creating the large-scale “Dark Spectrum” installation for Sydney’s Vivid 2024. Other famous projects include the Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas residency, Dubai New Year’s Eve, and the Chayong International Light Festival in Beijing.

As one of the world’s most remote locations, the landscape of Uluṟu brings both unique challenges and opportunities for technological artistry. At a sustainably constructed open-air amphitheatre, six 30w lasers, seven 12kw projectors and 30 bright field lights work in tandem to tell a spectacular visual story. Meanwhile a state-of-the-art audio-surround system with spatialised audio tracks gives audiences the sensation of being completely immersed or surrounded, as they would in a movie theatre.

To create the stunning visuals, Mandylights designers traced a high-resolution photograph of the painting by hand and divided it into over 170 digital “pieces”. These were animated with video and laser software to match the music’s pace and artists’ narration.

“When the audience witnesses finches emerge from the bush plants, a flock of cockatoos rise in laser lights, and the rippling lines of dry creek beds and sand dunes, they are seeing elements from the original artwork brought to life with the latest animation technology,” says Richard Neville, CEO, Mandylights.

Respecting Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property

The modern yet culturally rich encounter expands on Ayers Rock Resort’s commitment to community engagement, leadership and respectful tourism. The company set an industry benchmark for Indigenous collaboration and respecting Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property (ICIP) with the launch of Wintjiri Wi r u in May 2023, and Sunrise Journeys continues this commitment.

Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia (operators of Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu): “Sunrise Journeys elevates our commitment to authentic, meaningful and responsible cultural tourism. It’s a real honour and privilege to be able to work with leading artists of the region and share their unique connection to the natural environment.”

“For thousands of years, art has played such an important part in telling Aṉangu stories and keeping culture strong. Artwork painted in this region now hangs in galleries all over the world, so we’re thrilled to be able to showcase this piece in such a unique way – here, in its desert home. “

“We’re grateful to Denise, Selina, Valerie and Jeremy for sharing their art with the world, and for the opportunity to deepen visitors’ appreciation for Aṉangu culture and the natural beauty of Uluṟu.”

Commencing 1 August 2024, the daily, two-hour Sunrise Journeys experience is priced at AUD$125 per adult and AUD$75 per child. It includes return coach transfers and a seasonal breakfast, with the 2024 menu featuring delights like Quandong Chia and Coconut Pudding; Smoked Kangaroo, Vintage Cheddar and Bush Tomato Croissant; and Australian Chai tea. Sunrise Journeys is timed conveniently before flight schedules to allow guests to fit in a morning tour even on departure day.

The new experience delivers even more options for a visit to Uluṟu, with over 100 tours and experiences now on offer — including Wintjiri Wiru, the award-winning nightly show that sees 1000 drones to tell an ancestral chapter of the Mala story; Field of Light by world renowned artist Bruce Munroe; and the recently hatted dune-top fine-dining experience, Tali Wiru.

For more information, visit your local travel agent, www.ayersrockresort.com.au or phone 1300 134 044.

