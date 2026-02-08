TAIPEI, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WePlay, a global next-generation social entertainment platform, today announced a strategic partnership with "The Little Prince," a French literary classic IP, to launch a special Valentine’s Day activity themed "Will’s Interstellar Journey." Running from February 8 to February 14, the campaign invites Taiwan users to reinterpret the meanings of "companionship," "taming," and "being seen" through gameplay interactions, drawing inspiration from the Little Prince’s worldview of love.



WePlay Partners with "The Little Prince" to Launch 2026 Valentine’s Day Special Activity，Embark on an Interstellar Journey in the Name of Love

A Cross-Boundary Fusion of Classic Literature and Social Entertainment

"The Little Prince" is a novella created and published by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in 1943. With global sales exceeding 140 million copies and translations into over 650 languages and dialects, it ranks as the second-most published book globally, surpassed only by the Bible. Through simple yet philosophically rich prose, the work explores eternal themes including loneliness, friendship, love, and loss, deeply resonating with readers of all ages worldwide. 2026 marks the 80th anniversary of "The Little Prince’s" publication in France.

WePlay has chosen this special occasion to launch this collaborative activity, aiming to combine the novel’s core concept of "taming creates bonds" with modern social entertainment scenarios through interactive gameplay experiences. The goal is to provide users with a creative feast that blends emotional value with entertainment experience.

Multi-Dimensional Interactive Gameplay: Igniting Valentine’s Day Conversations

This activity features five core gameplay mechanics, each corresponding to classic imagery and emotional scenes from the Little Prince story:

"Rose Wishes" — Exclusive Confession Gifts

When users send "Rose Wishes," they have the opportunity to trigger limited romantic gift effects and full-screen red envelope rain. This gameplay aims to strengthen the ceremonial significance of confession moments, ensuring every heartfelt message is seen and commemorated across the entire server.

"Little Prince’s Diary" — Planetary Story Unlocking

When players send "Little Prince’s Diary" gifts, they encounter mysterious wanderer characters and progressively unlock planetary storyline rewards. Additionally, there’s a chance to obtain SS-tier PLAY show exclusive items and full-screen name card backgrounds, deeply integrating story unlocking with interactive socialization.

"Secret of Planet B-612" — Blind Box Adventure Mechanism

Users unlock memory fragments through opening blind boxes, progressively revealing exclusive Little Prince PLAY show items and rare co-branded gifts and rewards.

"Cloud Vows" — Dual-Player Interactive Intimacy Gameplay

Couple users can participate together, completing tasks collectively to accumulate "rapport values," progressively unlocking couple rewards and romantic chapters that make love stories more three-dimensional and profound through game interaction.

"Light-Year Love" and "Together Forever" — Server-Wide Witness Mechanism

Sending "Light-Year Love" gifts grants special homepage effects, while "Together Forever" provides full-server barrage highlight display opportunities. Both mechanics reinforce WePlay’s platform value proposition of "letting love be witnessed by the entire universe."

WePlay’s Global IP Strategy

As the flagship product under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore, WePlay is dedicated to building a social entertainment ecosystem that brings "joy and friendship to young people worldwide." Since its launch, the platform has achieved significant success across multiple regional markets including Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan region, and the Middle East, accumulating over 800 million downloads with monthly active users in the millions. Previously, WePlay collaborated with renowned IPs including "Care Bears," "Chibi Maruko-chan," "Kumamon," "Peach Cat," and "Nailoong." Each collaboration strengthened the platform’s brand impression as "innovative, warm, and culturally deep."

This partnership with "The Little Prince" represents a further upgrade in WePlay’s global IP collaboration strategy, not only selecting classic IPs with global influence but also creatively fusing the IP’s spiritual essence with social entertainment experiences.

Localization Significance in the Taiwan Market

Taiwan, as a key market for WePlay, has consistently demonstrated high user activity and cultural resonance. According to WePlay’s official data, the platform has established a stable presence in the top positions of Taiwan’s App Store and Google Play free charts, with users primarily consisting of 18-25-year-old young social entertainment consumers. This Valentine’s Day activity specifically considered Taiwan users’ aesthetic preferences and emotional expression habits, implementing localization adaptations across gameplay mechanics, copy tone, and visual presentation. WePlay’s team stated that they hope this collaboration will provide Taiwan’s young users with a new social interaction scenario where they can "play games, express emotions, and be seen."

Dual-Driven Cultural and Commercial Value

WePlay’s Taiwan market director stated: "Choosing to launch this collaboration on the 80th anniversary of ‘The Little Prince’s’ French publication is no coincidence. The Little Prince story is essentially about ‘connection’, deep linkages between people, between souls. This perfectly aligns with WePlay’s mission to ‘make the world more exciting through interaction.’ In an increasingly competitive social entertainment landscape, we believe that mere functional stacking and discounts are insufficient to win users’ hearts. We aim to introduce culturally deep IPs with global resonance points, elevating virtual social interaction into carriers of emotional attachment and cultural expression. Valentine’s Day itself is inherently about ‘being seen,’ and WePlay’s social mechanisms are perfectly positioned to realize this."

About WePlay

WePlay is a global next-generation social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates gaming, voice interaction, multimedia entertainment, and various other functions, with the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world" and the vision to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment."

WePlay has established a robust user base across multiple regional markets globally, including Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East, with cumulative downloads exceeding 800 million. The platform has become a preferred application for young users’ recreational entertainment and social interaction through its low-barrier entry, high immersion, and strong social characteristics. WePlay consistently adheres to a product philosophy of "quality first, innovation-driven, cultural depth," collaborating with globally renowned IPs to deliver interactive experiences with both entertainment and cultural value.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

Source