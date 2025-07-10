10 natural headache remedies to help you ease the pain, according to doctors

Every single day, nearly 16% of the entire world’s population has a headache, which is to say, headaches are a pretty big issue. While yes, there’s a 96% chance your headache is totally benign (i.e., not a big deal), headaches still hurt and definitely get in the way of daily functioning. And you deserve relief. To help, most people turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medicines like aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen and drugs that contain caffeine. And to be fair, when these headache meds work, they may be the only treatment you need, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

The problem? They don’t always work. Plus, using OTC headache medicine daily or near-daily can interfere with parts of your brain that control the flow of pain messages to the nervous system, resulting in even more headaches. Enter: all-natural headache remedies.

Experts note that simple activities like drinking more water, engaging in moderate aerobic exercise and doing some light yoga stretches can be effective drug-free headache remedies. But that’s not all. Here, we consulted leading health care pros to share the best natural headache remedies.

Before we dive in, though, know that if your headache is sudden and severe or paired with a high fever, confusion, stiff neck, prolonged vomiting, slurred speech or numbness or weakness, that’s an emergency. Get to the doc, fast.

A note on supplements

Some of the products included on this list are dietary supplements. Such supplements are regulated far less stringently by the FDA than medications, with little evaluation of safety or effectiveness before they go to market. Supplements may also interact with other medications and aren’t appropriate for all populations or health conditions. While our health writers personally select and test products that are evidence-based, it’s important to talk to your health care provider before adding a dietary supplement to your routine.

10 Expert-backed ways to ease a headache naturally

Basic Vigor Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, a board-certified neurologist and medical director at the Brain Health Institute in Westport, Conn., is a fan of the Migrastil Migraine Stick , an essential oil aromatherapy roll-on stick, noting that it can be “useful as needed for headache relief.” The stick contains peppermint, spearmint and lavender oils, all of which are associated with relieving headache symptoms. For example, a 2019 study found that applying peppermint oil near one’s nasal passages produced a pain response similar to lidocaine, a local anesthetic, for headache sufferers. Remember, always spot test for sensitivities before applying any aromatherapy to your skin, says Dr. Uma Darji, a family medicine physician in Raleigh, N.C. $13 at Walmart

TIJN

Integrative Therapeutics Dr. Chantel Strachan, a primary care physician and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York. Beyond that, Kuruvilla notes that taking 400 to 600 milligrams of an oral magnesium supplement may relieve acute migraines in some people, especially those with aura. And since low magnesium is linked to headaches, adding a daily magnesium supplement to your routine may even help ward off future aches and pains, says Darji. In fact, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) reports that this natural headache remedy may help reduce the frequency of migraines. Just keep in mind that high doses can bring on diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps. Super-large doses can even cause toxicity. Plus, magnesium can interact with some antibiotics, diuretics and drugs to treat osteoporosis. That’s why it’s always important to check with your doctor before adding any supplement to your diet. $21 at Amazon

Nutricost American Headache Society report that people with migraines may have issues with how their brain cells produce energy (it’s all about the mitochondria), but taking riboflavin (aka, vitamin B2) can help restore this balance and improve headache pain. In fact, a 2022 study in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience found that supplementing with 400 milligrams of riboflavin daily for three months reduced the severity, frequency and duration of migraine headaches. While riboflavin seems to be safe — it doesn’t interact with drugs, and it’s a well-tolerated option for helping to prevent migraine symptoms — you should always consult with your health care provider before taking any supplement. $15 at Amazon

Cefaly Cefaly Dual Device might sound a bit sci-fi, but it’s actually pretty straightforward. You strap this device to your forehead, and it sends gentle electrical pulses to specific nerves that control sensation in your face — the same nerves that play a starring role in migraines, according to brain imaging studies . The results? Research shows it cuts pain by more than half within an hour for acute treatment. A 2024 report coauthored by Kuruvilla notes that external trigeminal nerve stimulation works best for migraines that include light or sound sensitivity or vomiting, with these folks experiencing consistent pain relief within two hours and sustained relief at 24 hours. But if your migraines primarily involve nausea, you’ll likely need additional treatments for complete relief. For migraine prevention, daily 20-minute sessions helped more than one-third of users cut their monthly migraine days in half, with minimal side effects. (About 6% of folks experienced mild tingling.) Although Cefaly is way pricier than, say, a supplement, Kuruvilla assures that this no-prescription-needed device is “effective for both acute and preventive use” for migraines. If you’re game to try, know that Cefaly is FSA-/HSA-eligible and your insurance may even reimburse you. (Call and ask: “Does my plan cover durable medical equipment under HCPCS Code E0733?”) $459 at Cefaly

Nekteck National Headache Foundation notes that it can help nix a headache by increasing blood flow to the brain, improving circulation and promoting lymphatic drainage. Plus, massage boosts muscle relaxation and reduces stress — big ol’ contributing factors to tension and migraine headaches. As a parent of five who works from home, slouched at a computer for hours on end, I can tell you: A powerful neck massager is my go-to remedy for tension headaches. If I power the massager on for just 10 to 15 minutes, I can almost guarantee total or near-total headache relief from allowing my muscles to (finally) relax. And if I switch on the heat feature — oh boy! After all, experts note that applying heat to sore muscles can also ease a tension-type headache. But don’t just take it from me: Darji confirms my findings, explaining that “massaging the temples or base of the skull can quickly loosen tight muscles,” helping to ease certain headaches. $50 at Amazon

Hilph warm compress on the neck or back of the head is more effective for easing tension headaches. $15 at Amazon

Kanjo commonly used to combat chemotherapy side effects, including headaches, but Darji notes that acupressure mats can be “very effective” for natural at-home tension headache relief. The mat’s plastic spikes apply targeted pressure to specific points on your body. In fact, one small study found using acupressure on headache trigger points, including those at the back of the neck, reduced chronic headaches better than muscle relaxants. $30 at Amazon

Owala brain literally shrinks, pulling away from your skull, which then puts pressure on your surrounding nerves, causing a headache. But when you drink water, your brain returns to its normal size and the pain — poof! — goes away. (Pro tip: Always take small sips. Gulping too much too fast can make your stomach turn.) To help sidestep a dehydration-fueled headache in the first place, it’s a wise idea to keep a refillable water bottle on hand to stay hydrated all day. $35 at Amazon

Skratch Labs

Bottom line: All-natural headache remedies

Those pesky headaches we all experience from time to time originate from blood vessels and nerves in our brains that become overactive, irritated or inflamed thanks to an infection, trauma, high blood pressure, tension — or even just a poor night’s sleep, says Kuruvilla. And the best way to remedy your specific headache is to zero in on the cause. That’s where a visit to your primary care provider or neurologist can help. Even if you are all-in with natural headache remedies, trying them under the guidance of a medical professional is the way to go. After all, “while natural headache remedies can help, they don’t replace medical care when it’s needed,” says Darji.

Meet the experts

Deena Kuruvilla, MD, a board-certified neurologist and medical director at the Brain Health Institute in Westport, Conn.

Uma Darji, MD, a family medicine physician in Raleigh, N.C.

Chantel Strachan, MD, a primary care physician and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

