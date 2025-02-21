“2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” Shines in Singapore as the “Bellwether of Chinese IP Development”

Stars Qin Li, Dylan Wang, Tao Yin, RuoYun Zhang to Attend

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 28, 2025, the “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” will take place at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. The event will feature diverse programs including the release of the annual IP honor list, captivating stage performances, a star-studded red-carpet show, and an insightful industry forum. It aims to build a platform to promote IP industry integration and serve as a gateway for Chinese IPs to expand internationally.

The event will attract a total of over 3,000 industry luminaries, cultural icons, and IP fans worldwide. Notable attendees include over 100 globally renowned online literature authors with cumulative hundreds of millions of fans, such as Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Er Gen, Paperboy, The Speaking Pork Trotter, Qian Shan Cha Ke, Tian Xia Gui Yuan, Aoki_Aku, Guiltythree, and JKSManga. For instance, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving’s works Lord of Mysteries and Circle of Inevitability have amassed over 40 million global readers. Meanwhile, IP adaptations like Guardians of the Dafeng (based on Paperboy’s web novel), The Double (based on Qian Shan Cha Ke’s web novel), and Blossom (based on Zhi Zhi’s web novel) have dominated 2024’s hit drama rankings.

Adding to the glamour, film and TV stars including XiaoWei Duan, Qin Li, Gang Wu, Dylan Wang, RunZe Wang, Ava Wang, Kiki Xu, Tao Yin, RuoYun Zhang, and Zhu Zhu, alongside music artists Loger, Mario, Laure Shang, Azora Chin, Angela Zhang, will grace the event (Names arranged in alphabetical order from A – Z based on their family names). They will join representatives from China and Singapore’s IP sectors, industry associations, academia, and IP industry partners to celebrate the rise of China’s IP ecosystem.

A highlight of the evening will be the unveiling of Yuewen’s highly anticipated annual IP honor list, which includes but is not limited to Influential Novels of the Year, Most Anticipated Adaptations, Outstanding Author of the Year, and Actor of the Year. The awards spotlight 2024’s top-performing IPs across literature, animation, film, TV, gaming, and merchandise, showcasing Chinese cultural and entertainment industry achievements in 2024.

First launched in 2015, the awards have evolved into a “bellwether of Chinese IP development” renowned for their authority and influence. Notably, all past award-winning works have initiated or completed IP adaptation, spanning publishing, audiobooks, comics and animation, TV dramas and films, gaming, and merchandise. Over 70% of these IPs have achieved international success. For example, Joy of Life 2 (winner of “Most Anticipated Adaptations” last year) broke viewership records on Tencent Video and became the most-watched Chinese series on Disney+ in 2024. Other hits like Guardians of the Dafeng, The Legend of ShenLi, The Outcast, and Tales of Herding Gods have dominated various markets, validating the list’s industry impact.

In 2024, China’s “Goods Economy” (the booming IP-derived merchandise market) surged to 168.9 billion yuan, marking a 40% year-on-year increase and entering a golden growth phase. Projections suggest the market will exceed 308.9 billion yuan by 2029. In keeping with this trend, the “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” will debut new award categories for IP merchandise and IP cross – brand marketing, accelerating synergy between the IP and retail economies.

Historically, many of the entertainment industry’s most iconic works, ranging from classics such as Gone with the Wind and The Godfather to more contemporary sensations like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and House of Cards, originated from novels. The publishing landscape has undergone a drastic evolution. Chinese companies, with Yuewen serving as a prime example, are now tapping into the potential of digital publishing platforms, web novels, and their authors for comprehensive IP development. These elements offer a rich trove of high-quality content, complete with built – in, passionate fan bases, presenting a valuable new resource for the entertainment industry.

The “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” will be live-streamed on WeTV at 6 p.m. on February 28, 2025.

About Yuewen

Yuewen (HKEX: 0772 China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group that was founded in March 2015. It focuses on creating and developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature. Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators and a rich reserve of literary works across 200 genres, catering to hundreds of millions of users. Yuewen is renowned for its celebrated IP portfolio, which includes popular titles like Joy of Life, My Heroic Husband, Candle in the Tomb, The King’s Avatar, Soul Land, and Nirvana in Fire. It has successfully expanded its reach across various media formats, including audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and offline merchandise.

For more information, please visit https://www.yuewen.com/en/.

