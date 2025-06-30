2025 Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Get three months of Audible for free

Amazon Prime Day officially runs from July 8-11, 2025, but there are actually loads of Prime Day deals that have dropped early. One of our favorites? An extended free trial of Audible.com, one of the best one-stop shops for our favorite audiobooks, podcasts and more.

Starting now, Amazon Prime members can grab three whole months of Audible Premium Plus, which offers access to thousands of bestselling books and the hottest new releases, and an extensive library of other titles, including literary classics, children’s books, travel, how-to books and so much more.

Here’s everything you need to know to grab this amazing Prime Day deal on Audible.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 8-11 this year. But if you’re interested in getting Audible for free, that deal is actually available now and runs through July 31.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop Prime Day?

The short answer is no, you don’t need to be a member to access great Prime Day deals, but if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping and you’ll get access to some deals, like this extended free subscription to Audible, that non-members won’t. Don’t want to commit? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of Prime Day.

Membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, and includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to Prime Video and more.

How to get 3 months of Audible free:

This deal for three free months of Audible is available now for new subscribers – no need to wait until Prime Day! If you’re not a Prime member, you can still get a 30-day Audible Premium Plus subscription, but if you have Prime, you can get three full months for free, and when the trial is over, you can extend your subscription is over at a rate of $14.95/month.

Don’t want to be billed? Just make sure you cancel before your trial expires.

here. This Prime Day offer is valid only for new customers of Audible.com who are Prime members. This offer is not available to existing Audible members or those currently enrolled in an Audible trial. This offer is good for a 3-month Audible Premium Plus free trial that includes one credit per month along with unlimited streaming of the Audible Plus Catalog as part of the Audible Premium Plus Membership Plan. Try free for 3 months at Audible

What is included with Audible?

A subscription to Audible includes access to more than 1 million audiobooks – with unlimited rewinds so you can listen and re-listen as often as you like – plus podcasts, original content and more. An Audible Premium Plus subscription, which costs $14.95/month, includes access to the Audible Plus Catalog, and comes with one credit per month that can be redeemed for any title from Audible’s Premium selection tier. That includes all of the bestsellers and new releases Audible carries.

Want to listen more often? You can tailor your Audible subscription by increasing to two book credits per month for $22.99, or get an annual subscription starting at $149.50/year.

When does this deal on Audible expire?

Unlike many Prime Day deals, you can actually access this before July 8 – it’s available right now and runs through July 31.

