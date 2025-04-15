2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: How to watch, full game schedule and more

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament this week. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The top six playoff spots for each NBA conference are set, but before the NBA Playoffs tip off, it’s time for the Play-In Tournament. This week, the eight teams ranked seventh through 10th in their respective conferences will face off for a shot at filling out the final two spots in each bracket. Action tips off tonight with the Orlando Magic vs. the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET, also on TNT. Are you ready to watch? Here’s what to know about the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament.

How to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament:

Dates: April 15-18

TV channel: TNT, ESPN

Streaming: Max, DirecTV and more

When is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

Ahead of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Play-In Tournament tips off tonight, April 15, with the Orlando Magic vs. the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The tournament runs through Friday, April 18.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, April 15

• (7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

• (7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

The winners advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seeds; the losers will play again on Friday.

Wednesday, April 16

• (9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• (9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The winners will play again Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seeds; the losers will be eliminated.

Friday, April 18

• East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner (Time TBD, TNT)

• West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner (Time TBD, ESPN)

How to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament without cable:

How does the NBA Play-In tournament work?

The Play-In Tournament expands the field of eligible teams for the NBA playoffs. This week, ahead of the NBA playoffs, the NBA teams ranked seventh through 10th in their respective conferences will play each other to determine who gets the final two spots in each playoff conference bracket.

If March Madness is still fresh in your mind, the Play-In Tournament is the NBA’s version of the First Four.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The 2025 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday, April 19.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule:

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Bucks at Pacers, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: Clippers at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: Pistons at Knicks, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: Timberwolves at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: East No. 8 at Cavaliers (TBD)

Game 1: East No. 7 at Celtics (TBD)

Game 1: West No. 8 at Thunder (TBD)

Game 1: West No. 7 at Rockets (TBD)

More ways to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament:

