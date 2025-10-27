Monday, October 27, 2025
3,000-year-old Egyptian fortress uncovered along route tied to biblical Exodus
Travel

3,000-year-old Egyptian fortress uncovered along route tied to biblical Exodus

Archaeologists in Egypt recently uncovered an ancient fortress that was built along the historic military road referenced in the Book of Exodus.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery on Oct. 11 in a release. 

The fortress was found at the Tell El-Kharouba archaeological site in Sheikh Zuweid, a Bedouin town in North Sinai.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS FIND 1,600-YEAR-OLD CHURCHES AND MURAL OF JESUS IN EGYPTIAN DESERT SETTLEMENT

The ancient outpost dates back to the New Kingdom period, which lasted from roughly 1550 to 1070 B.C. 

At least 3,000 years old, the fortress was built during the time traditionally associated with the biblical Exodus.

Split image of Moses painting, view of ancient fortress

Archaeologists uncovered a massive New Kingdom fortress in Egypt’s North Sinai along the route referenced in Exodus. (Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images; Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via Facebook)

Exodus 13:17 states, “When Pharaoh let the people go, God did not lead them on the road through the Philistine country, though that was shorter. For God said, ‘If they face war, they might change their minds and return to Egypt.’ So God led the people around by the desert road toward the Red Sea.”

The shorter route mentioned in the verse was the Horus Military Road, where the fortress was found. 

The route led from Egypt to Canaan.

View of ancient military wall in desert

Excavations at Tell El-Kharouba revealed one of the largest fortresses ever found along the Horus Road. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via Facebook)

The new discovery “is considered one of the largest and most significant fortresses discovered along the Horus Military Road,” officials said.

Archaeologists also found pottery fragments and ceramic vessels, along with a jar handle stamped with the name of King Thutmose I, who reigned from roughly 1506 to 1493 B.C. 

Eleven defensive towers have been discovered in the fortress so far. 

Various ceramic fragments and inscriptions found

Archaeologists recovered pottery fragments and vessels bearing the name of Pharaoh Thutmose I at the site. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via Facebook)

The fortification covers a massive 86,100 square feet, and it was one of many strongholds built to protect the eastern borders of Egypt and secure trade routes.

“Additionally, quantities of volcanic stones — likely transported by sea from the volcanoes of the Greek islands — were discovered, along with a large bread oven and nearby remnants of fossilized dough,” the release added.

Officials said the finds “confirm that the fortress was a fully functioning center for the soldiers’ daily lives.”

Zig zig wall found at fortress site

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities described the site as a major defensive center from the New Kingdom era. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via Facebook)

“This discovery represents a tangible embodiment of the genius of the ancient Egyptians in constructing an integrated defensive system to protect Egypt’s land,” Sherif Fathy, minister of tourism and antiquities, said in a statement translated from Arabic to English.

He added, “It reveals new chapters of Egypt’s distinguished military history and reinforces Sinai’s status as a land bearing unique civilizational evidence across the ages.”

