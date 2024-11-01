37th TIFFCOM Spotlight: Road Pictures Group’s bold steps to redefine China’s ACGN industry

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Delivering a keynote speech at the 37th TIFFCOM, held in Tokyo, Japan, from October 30 to November 1, CAI Gongming, founder of China’s leading Japanese animation film distributor, Road Pictures, and its IP integration and management company, GuGuGuGu, offered visionary insights into the current landscape of China’s film, TV and ACGN markets. His presentation, which highlighted Road Pictures’ impressive box office performance and paradigm-shifting IP strategy, was met with enthusiastic reception.

As a film distributor and IP management company with a deep commitment to engaging audiences and enriching the ACGN ecosystem, Road Pictures and GuGuGuGu brought a pioneering approach to TIFFCOM with their groundbreaking integrated IP operation model, combining content, merchandise, and interactive experiences.

During his presentation, Mr. Cai introduced strategies for achieving sustainable success with IP and content in China’s rapidly expanding market. He provided an overview of recent trends in Chinese cinema, including box office performance, audience demographics, and prime release periods, as well as insights into the current process for importing and promoting foreign films. Now the world’s second-largest film market, China has seen fluctuations in its imported film segment, with Japanese films notably making strong gains. Similarly, China’s ACGN content and derivatives markets are experiencing significant growth, presenting substantial opportunities for development.

Mr. Cai also engaged with questions from Japanese copyright holders, emphasizing the importance of corporate social responsibility in the ACGN space. He noted that as China’s ACGN community grows, younger audiences increasingly seek identity and belonging. His personal motivation for supporting this community stems from recognizing the emotional needs of the ACGN audience.

In discussing the profitability of IP imports, Mr. Cai acknowledged the challenges, adding, ‘There are risks, and you need both the capability and foresight to take them. However, investment in promotion is necessary and ultimately worthwhile.’

Case in point: with Director Makoto Shinkai’s “Suzume”‘s record-breaking 800 million RMB box office, Road Pictures boasts China’s highest grossing Japanese film.

In addition to the keynote address, Road Pictures and Gugugugu were present as exhibitors at the TIFFCOM market. Standout releases such as the aforementioned “Suzume”, “The First Slam Dunk”, “Spy x Family Code: White”, and “Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle” took center stage at the companies’ booth.

Beyond its animation blockbusters, Road Pictures also made its reputation distributing award-winning live action films. At the booth, an exclusive art poster by renowned Chinese poster designer Huang Hai was showcased, highlighting his collaboration with Road Pictures on Director Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “Shoplifters”, which is still China’s top-grossing Japanese live-action film in China.

Also displayed at the booth was a selection of Gugugugu’s finely crafted, self-developed merchandising products based on over 20 popular IPs including Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, Spy x Family Code: White, Suzume, Crayon Shin-chan, My Guardian Character, Your Name, and more than 20 other popular IPs.

Delivering a keynote address and exhibiting at the 37th TIFFCOM mark an important milestone for Road Pictures and GuGuGuGu. Looking ahead, the company aims to foster mutually beneficial collaborations with Japanese IP partners, embracing an open-minded approach to infuse fresh energy into Sino-Japanese IP ventures.

Through this, Road Pictures and GuGuGuGu aspire to further integrate resources and create new synergies between the Chinese and Japanese IP industries, with a vision to become China’s leader in the development, production and management of global anime IP content and merchandise.

Guided by love, Mr. Cai has made Road Pictures and Gugugugu’s purposes clear: to build the most beloved brand for China’s ACGN fans.

