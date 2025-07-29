5 secret hacks that people with fantastic-smelling homes always use

Keeping one’s home smelling great is an impressive feat; between odorous garbage disposals, funky foods in the fridge and, of course, our beloved furry friends, there are a lot of stenches to combat! And with so many supposed remedies on the market, it can be difficult to know what’s actually effective. Plus, making it obvious that you’re trying to mask off-putting smells is never a good look.

So we asked cleaning and fragrance pros for advice. Their tips — which include upgrading your cleaning products, diffusing essential oils and never, ever underestimating the power of baking soda — are easy, practical and way less conspicuous than lighting a candle and hoping for the best. But most importantly, they’ll help ensure visitors aren’t left wondering, “What stinks?!”

“Hidden” tricks for a good-smelling home

1. Wash your floors

You may not associate your floors with a fabulously fragranced house, but regular cleaning with a quality mop can go a long way in battling unwanted stench. “Washing your floors at least once a week is a great way to tackle germs, eliminate odors and rejuvenate your space,” says Jessica Samson, a former professional cleaner with The Maids.

Carpets, in particular, can hold on to odors, so if they’re small enough that you can drag them out of your house, air them out in the sun every so often. And consider giving them a deep cleaning once a month, suggests Samson.

O-Cedar top-tested mop has two water chambers — one for clean and one for dirty — so you can ensure you’re using the fresh stuff without constantly dumping and refilling a bucket. That means you can mop with just water, but for a fragrance boost, splash in a scented cleaning solution The string-style mop head is super absorbent, and you can spin the wringer with a tap of the foot pedal, so you don’t need to manually strain the mop. Read more about why it’s a winner in our senior home writer’s O-Cedar RinseClean review. $50 at Amazon

Amazon best carpet cleaners for 2025. “The HydroSteam was incredibly easy to control and maneuver, and everything came up in a matter of a few passes. It’s truly mesmerizing!” raved Home & Garden Writer Kristin Granero, who tested this wet/dry vac. $320 at Macy’s

2. Address your kitchen appliances

Many funky situations start in spots where water, dirt or old food collect — like your garbage disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Instead of just masking the odor with a fragrant dish soap or room spray, tackle the source with a specialty cleaner and/or odor absorber. Of course, make sure to check your appliance’s manual before using any cleaning products to prevent damage or voiding the warranty.