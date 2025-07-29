5 secret hacks that people with fantastic-smelling homes always use

Keeping one’s home smelling great is an impressive feat; between odorous garbage disposals, funky foods in the fridge and, of course, our beloved furry friends, there are a lot of stenches to combat! And with so many supposed remedies on the market, it can be difficult to know what’s actually effective. Plus, making it obvious that you’re trying to mask off-putting smells is never a good look.
So we asked cleaning and fragrance pros for advice. Their tips — which include upgrading your cleaning products, diffusing essential oils and never, ever underestimating the power of baking soda — are easy, practical and way less conspicuous than lighting a candle and hoping for the best. But most importantly, they’ll help ensure visitors aren’t left wondering, “What stinks?!”
More scent stories:
“Hidden” tricks for a good-smelling home
1. Wash your floors
You may not associate your floors with a fabulously fragranced house, but regular cleaning with a quality mop can go a long way in battling unwanted stench. “Washing your floors at least once a week is a great way to tackle germs, eliminate odors and rejuvenate your space,” says Jessica Samson, a former professional cleaner with The Maids.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carpets, in particular, can hold on to odors, so if they’re small enough that you can drag them out of your house, air them out in the sun every so often. And consider giving them a deep cleaning once a month, suggests Samson.
The string-style mop head is super absorbent, and you can spin the wringer with a tap of the foot pedal, so you don’t need to manually strain the mop. Read more about why it’s a winner in our senior home writer’s O-Cedar RinseClean review.
“The HydroSteam was incredibly easy to control and maneuver, and everything came up in a matter of a few passes. It’s truly mesmerizing!” raved Home & Garden Writer Kristin Granero, who tested this wet/dry vac.
2. Address your kitchen appliances
Many funky situations start in spots where water, dirt or old food collect — like your garbage disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Instead of just masking the odor with a fragrant dish soap or room spray, tackle the source with a specialty cleaner and/or odor absorber. Of course, make sure to check your appliance’s manual before using any cleaning products to prevent damage or voiding the warranty.
Before popping one in your fridge, make sure to tackle any spills or mold and toss spoiled food. Otherwise, you’ll likely still be dealing with a stench.
3. Go big on baking soda
Samson points out that baking soda is a natural odor absorber, making it an effective deodorizer. To create a sprayable solution, “Combine one cup of water, one cup of white vinegar and two teaspoons of baking soda,” she says. “It’s safe if you have pets — and you can spray it on almost anything!”
Additionally, Tanu Grewal, chief cleaning officer at Pinalen, Cloralen and Ensueño Laundry, recommends using baking soda for deodorizing mattresses: “Sprinkle a thin layer and let it sit for at least four to six hours.” Then vacuum it up.
Baking soda shakers are also convenient for sprinkling onto mattresses, as well as into laundry and trash cans, or around sinks and bathtubs as a way to deodorize while providing a cleaning boost.
4. Discreetly diffuse essential oils
“Tea tree, lemongrass and eucalyptus — either combined with water and used as a spray or in a diffuser — are among oils that are antibacterial and can help deodorize bad smells in the air,” explains Katie Derrick, scent expert and founder of home-fragrance company Fern and Petal. Experts also recommend bamboo as another scent that’s bright, yet not overwhelming.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To keep things unobtrusive, look for a small essential oil diffuser you can tuck in a corner. Or consider a sculptural diffuser that reads more like a decorative object (there are many out there!) than an odor-blasting gizmo.
5. Embrace your inner DIYer
Karina Toner, operations manager of Washington, D.C.-based cleaning company Spekless, turns to scent boosters you can create yourself, like simmer pots, saying they “release aromatic steam when heated, can mask and neutralize kitchen odors by creating a pleasant, warm fragrance that permeates the room.” To make one, she says to combine water, citrus peels (such as lemon or orange), a few cinnamon sticks and a handful of cloves or rosemary in a small pot. Let it simmer on low heat for 1–2 hours, refilling water as needed. “This natural fragrance will make the kitchen smell cozy and inviting.”
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)