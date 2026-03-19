A NIGHT TO ROAR: LIONS RETURN HOME AFTER HISTORIC ASIAN CUP QUALIFICATION

Head Coach Gavin Lee and captain Hariss Harun rally supporters for the Lions’ final home match of the campaign

Fan zones and live entertainment set to mark a historic night for Singapore football

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 secured following a hard-fought victory away against Hong Kong SAR, the Singapore Men’s National Team now turns its sights to finishing a historic campaign on a high as they return to the National Stadium on March 31 to take on Bangladesh in their final Group C qualifier (8pm kick-off).



Lions return home after historic Asian Cup qualification

The fixture marks the Lions’ final competitive appearance in the Asian Cup at home before they head to Saudi Arabia next January, offering supporters a rare opportunity to celebrate the team’s historic achievement and send them off in style.

Matchweek begins at Kallang Wave Mall

In the lead-up to matchday, supporters can take part in a series of fan engagement activities across the Kallang precinct.

Following heartland stops at Our Tampines Hub and Bishan Community Club, the Through the Tunnel exhibition will continue at Kallang Wave Mall from 16 to 31 March. Developed in partnership with The Straits Times and Playback Asia, the showcase traces defining moments in Singapore football history, from the 1994 Malaysia Cup triumph to the Lions’ recent qualification milestone.

From 28 to 31 March, Kallang Wave Mall will also host football-themed game stations, a mosaic photo wall, and merchandise displays. A Lions meet-and-greet session on 28 March will give fans the opportunity to interact with Head Coach Gavin Lee, captain Hariss Harun, and selected national team players ahead of matchday.

Arrive early: Pre-match Fan Zones and Stadium activations

On 31 March, supporters are encouraged to arrive early to take part in pre-match fan zones and stadium activations around the National Stadium.

Stadium gates will open from 6pm, with early arrivals able to enjoy activities including:

Shopee Sure-Win Scratch Card digital giveaways

Airbrush tattoos and sticker stations

On-site jersey customisation

Dedicated photo installations and welcome boards

From 7pm, the energy inside the stadium will build with crowd engagement activities including:

Freebie drops from the stadium terraces

A live Kallang Roar Noise Meter encouraging fans to power the stadium atmosphere

A matchday grand draw, where one lucky supporter will win a brand-new Dongfeng electric vehicle

Live pre-match performance by Shazza

Half-Time Show and Matchday Entertainment

Entertainment will continue at half-time with a live performance by Singapore artist Iman Fandi, alongside the interactive Shopee Shake, where fans can participate through the Shopee app for a chance to win Shopee Coins.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to win Shopee vouchers worth up to $888 through the Shopee Sure-Win Scratch Card activation.

Event-exclusive matchday memorabilia

To mark the milestone, a complimentary Playback Asia AFC Qualifying Campaign Commemorative Card will also be available exclusively to supporters in attendance. These will be available at the in stadia merchandise booths while stocks last.

This limited-edition card commemorates Singapore’s qualification on merit, capturing the emotion of that breakthrough night in Hong Kong.

Post-match celebrations

Following the final whistle, the Lions will return to the pitch to thank supporters before the evening concludes with a stadium-wide pyrotechnic display, celebrating Singapore’s successful qualification campaign.

Rallying the Nation

Head Coach Gavin Lee emphasised the importance of finishing the campaign strongly.

"Qualification is a significant milestone but it’s not the ceiling for this group," said Lee. We’ve built our campaign on discipline, focus and consistency, and those standards don’t change with qualification secured.

"Playing at the National Stadium is always special. The support we’ve felt throughout this campaign has given the players real belief and we want to repay that with a performance that reflects our standards."

Team captain Hariss Harun echoed that sentiment, saying, "It’s been a demanding campaign, and the support from our fans – both home and away – has made a real difference."

"We’ll approach this game with the same hunger and discipline, but there’s something special about finishing at home. Playing in front of our families and supporters means a lot, and we hope everyone comes early, brings the noise and helps make it a strong finish together," urged Hariss.

Ongoing fan engagement

Beyond matchday, supporters can continue to show their support to the team through various ongoing initiatives, including The Roar Challenge on TikTok and official Lions merchandise available online and at selected activations.

With a spot at the AFC Asian Cup 2027 secured and preparations already underway for the challenges ahead, the Lions now turn their attention to delivering a strong performance at home, in front of a passionate home crowd.

Singapore vs Bangladesh

31 March 2026

National Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm

Tickets are available via Ticketek .

ABOUT THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

The Football Association of Singapore is responsible for developing and advancing the game at all levels. Providing a structure for the game to flourish and governing the running of football in Singapore, the FAS also ensures that the Laws of the Game are adhered to, from the professional league to amateur leagues.

The FAS also manages the organisation and running of league and cup competitions, the stewardship of international teams, the establishment of youth development, women’s football, refereeing and coaching frameworks.

The mission of the FAS is to develop a vibrant football culture to enhance national life, strengthen social harmony and evoke the Singapore spirit.

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