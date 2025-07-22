A novel oral treatment for Alzheimer’s: Actinogen’s pivotal trial currently recruiting participants in the US

All 20 US trial sites are now open in the XanaMIA phase 2b/3 trial that is studying oral Xanamem® vs. placebo for 36 weeks, followed by an open label extension of active Xanamem for up to 24 months

SYDNEY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) is encouraging individuals and their loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease to take part in a groundbreaking clinical trial that could transform the way we treat this devastating condition.

The trial is enrolling people diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, offering them a chance to participate in cutting-edge research aimed at stabilizing the cognitive and functional decline of Alzheimer’s.

Xanamem inhibits the production of the “stress hormone”, cortisol, in key areas of the brain that are linked to memory and critical thinking. Watch a two-minute explainer video on how Xanamem works here.

The trial involves taking a single pill once a day of Xanamem or matching placebo (“sugar pill”) and a series of clinic visits for the assessment of Alzheimer’s progress. It does not involve frequent brain scans or complicated procedures such as lumbar puncture.

All participants at the end of the XanaMIA trial are eligible for Actinogen’s open-label extension trial of active Xanamem for up to 24 months. This extension trial will open to completed XanaMIA participants in early 2026.

Who Can Join?

Individuals aged 50 or older with a diagnosis of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Participants with a study partner willing to attend clinic visits

Additional eligibility criteria apply

You can find out more information in these ways:



About Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical (ACW) is an ASX-listed, biotechnology company in the late clinical stages of development for Xanamem® (emestedastat), its novel oral therapy for Alzheimer’s disease and depression. The Company is based in Sydney, Australia with operations and clinical trials in Australia and the US. Xanamem, has been studied in eight clinical trials with more than 400 people treated to date and has a promising safety and efficacy profile. ACW’s ongoing clinical trial, XanaMIA, is a phase 2b/3 trial of 220 participants with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and is currently enrolling in Australia and the US. To find out more about the trial click here.

About Xanamem (emestedastat)

Xanamem’s novel mechanism of action is to control the level of cortisol in the important areas of the brain through the inhibition of the cortisol synthesis enzyme, 11β-HSD1, without blocking normal production of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Xanamem is a first-in-class, once-a-day pill designed to deliver high levels of brain cortisol control in regions where 11β-HSD1 is highly expressed such as the hippocampus. Chronically elevated cortisol is associated with progression in Alzheimer’s Disease and excess cortisol is known to be toxic to brain cells. Elevated cortisol is also associated with depressive symptoms. Xanamem has demonstrated excellent brain target engagement and in human trials has shown potential to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease and improve depressive symptoms in patients with moderately severe depression. To view Xanamem’s two-minute Mechanism of Action video, click here.

Xanamem is an investigational product and is not approved for use outside of a clinical trial by the FDA or by any global regulatory authority. Xanamem® is a trademark of Actinogen Medical.

List of XanaMIA phase 2b/3 trial clinical sites in the US

California Carlsbad, 92011 Orange, 92866 Sherman Oaks, 91403 New Jersey Toms River, 08755 Rhode Island East Providence, 02914 Colorado Denver, 80218 Englewood, 80113 New York Albany,12208 Staten Island, 10314 Texas Austin, 78757 Florida Delray Beach, 33445 Miami, 33176 New Port Richey, 34652 Orlando, 32803 The Villages, 32162 Ohio Dayton, 45459 Independence, 44131 Washington Bellevue, 98007 Georgia Decatur, 30030 Oregon Portland, 97225

To check eligibility: https://app.clinials.io/en-US/alzheimers

