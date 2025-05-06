According to my Facebook group, these 15 Amazon dresses are compliment magnets

Still haven’t found a little black dress worthy of taking up precious closet real estate? I love this one — it’s so chic with the high neck and asymmetrical hem, and I could see wearing it to a work event or a party where you want to stay “classy.” It’s hand-wash only, which is annoying, but hey, you can’t win ’em all.

I was wondering if it may feel constricting, but shoppers say otherwise, like this reviewer: “The material is nice, like a business suit material, but is stretchy and comfortable. As someone who is tall (5’9) and has an awkward middle area (thanks, kids), I am so happy to find a dress that is beautiful, tasteful and actually looks GOOD on me… with the help of shapewear, of course.”

