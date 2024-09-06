Aching back? This sleek massaging chair is down to just $90 — over 50% off

Those of us who sit most of the day know that spending hours on end in a chair is only as relaxing as, well, the chair itself. Whether you work from home or enjoy gaming — or both! — investing in a comfortable chair with ample support is a must when it comes to preventing aches and pains caused by too much pressure on your spine. That said, it doesn’t have to be a huge investment. In fact, you can snag Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling, ultra-comfy Gtplayer Gaming Chair for $100 off. Talk about a sit-down essential for a stand-up discount!

Amazon Quit playing games with your back and treat your seat to this thoughtfully designed chair. Save $100 with coupon $90 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The sleek black-and-white color combo is on sale for $90 (down from $190) when you apply the on-page coupon. At over 50% off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Similar chairs can set you back $150 or more. While the other colors are pricier, you can still expect to save around 40% on whichever one you choose.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We’ve got three words for you: massaging lumbar pillow. (Looks like our job here is done!) Just kidding. The Gtplayer Gaming Chair has plenty of notable features; in addition to the vibrating lower back cushion, it has a built-in head pillow and pull-out footrest to ensure you’re comfy from head to toe. And don’t forget your arms! The armrests were designed to offer support from your wrists to your elbows.

Prefer to lie back? You can adjust the back of the chair to your desired angle, as well as lift or lower the seat, and it swivels 360 degrees. Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention its sleek sports car-like looks — whether it’s for your home office or game room, you’ll be sitting pretty in the most literal sense.

It might be called a gaming chair, but it’s not fooling around when it comes to comfort. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

How do more than 9,700 customers love this chair? Well, let them count the ways.

Pros 👍

“These things normally take my husband a long time to put together, no matter how easy they promise to be,” explained a buyer, “but he got it figured out within an hour or two. The chair is super comfortable to sit in for a long time. It can recline back so far! And you can lock in your preferred amount of recline. The footrest is awesome, as I’m the kind of person who likes to slouch with my feet propped.”

“I love this chair!” exclaimed another enthusiast. “I work from home and was finding that my back was constantly hurting. After getting this chair, my back pain has gotten so much better! The massager is a big bonus for me. Hello, 13-hour days! This chair is a true lifesaver.”

Kids love it too — and it’s not too early to start your holiday shopping … “My 9-year-old nephew is a big gamer,” said a reviewer. “I got him this chair as a Christmas present, and his reaction alone was worth every penny. It’s a beautiful-looking chair. High quality and super comfortable. No more couch potato. He’s now gaming in style!”

Cons 👎

“The footrest is great, but it is very hard to pull out,” wrote a generally satisfied shopper. “I like that because it means it’s not easy to accidentally push it with my feet, but it also means when I’m very tired and comfy and wish to adjust the footrest, it is a process to get it to move. … Overall though, this chair is great.”

“It must be comfortable, because my son fell asleep in it last night,” shared a final fan. “I did have to tighten the screws for the arms after a few uses. They didn’t stay tight. But other than that, no complaints. [My] only advice is to hold on to the tools it comes with.”

Amazon Prefer all black? You’ll still be saving over 40% on this beauty. $110 at Amazon

And to give your backside a lil’ boost…

Amazon Whether you use this top-seller at your desk or in the car, your bum will be nice and happy, thanks to its supportive, cushy gel memory foam padding. “Lifesaver,” raved a reviewer. “I’ve had sciatica and a pinched nerve in my right side for months now. Two weeks ago, the pain spiraled out of control. After a trip to the ER and pain meds, I bought this. Game-changer. … Wish I had it sooner.” Save $30 with Prime and coupon $30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

