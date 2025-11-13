Agoda: South Korean Travelers Drive Travel Interest to Central Java

Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival in Yogyakarta and Surakarta Boosts Destination Appeal

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda reports a rise in travel interest to Yogyakarta and Surakarta in November 2025, coinciding with the upcoming Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival. The festival has drawn the highest growth in travel interest from South Koreans, with accommodation searches on Agoda for this period increasing more than elevenfold. The search trends from Agoda highlight the growing appeal of wellness tourism and holistic experiences and Indonesia’s growing potential as a leading wellness travel hub.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, the Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival showcases the rich wellness heritage of the Mataram Kingdom, blending Javanese traditions with modern wellness practices. This event combines two festivals: the “Jogja Cultural Wellness Festival (JCWF) 2025” in Yogyakarta and the “Royal Surakarta Wellness Festival (RSWF)” in Surakarta.

Agoda’s data reveals that the festival is attracting wellness enthusiasts from around the world, with a 15% increase in accommodation searches from international travelers to Yogyakarta in November, and an even higher 119% increase in searches to Surakarta, compared to the previous year.

The top three markets expressing travel interest to Yogakarta and Surakarta during the wellness festival are South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore, with South Korea recording the highest growth in interest at 1121%. In addition, travelers from Thailand and Japan also exhibited high interest, with a 221% increase and 16% increase in searches, respectively. These insights reflect a broader trend of travelers prioritizing health and wellness in their itineraries, with regional travel interest from nearby Asian markets strongest.

The growing interest from South Korean travelers in visiting Yogyakarta and Surakarta also aligns with the Indonesian government’s strategy to promote Indonesia’s wellness tourism to South Korean travelers during a visit to Seoul in September.

With interest in wellness tourism on the rise alongside increased government efforts to promote Indonesia’s unique traditional wellness offerings, Indonesia is well-poised to become one of the most sought-after wellness tourism hubs in the region and around the world. In fact, according to the Global Wellness Institute, Indonesia currently ranks among the top six wellness economies in the Asia Pacific region with the third highest growth.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director for Indonesia at Agoda said, “Indonesia’s wellness tourism potential is vast and worthy of global attention. Beyond well-known destinations like Bali, Yogyakarta, and Surakarta, there are many other areas with untapped potential. Agoda is committed to help travelers experience Indonesia’s rich wellness culture and traditions with a platform that make it easy for travelers to find accommodations, flights, and activities to nurture mind, body, and soul.”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday accommodations, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in one booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning your wellness journey at Agoda.com .

