Agoda’s 21st Birthday Sale Gives Partners a Route Into Asia’s Rising Destinations

With secondary city searches growing faster than traditional tourism hubs, Agoda’s New Horizons Ranking puts Sapa, Okayama, Bandung, Matsuyama, and Takamatsu in focus.

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda is inviting partners to participate in its 21st Birthday Sale, giving them an opportunity to align their offers with growing travel interest for Asia’s emerging destinations during key travel planning periods. Recent Agoda data shows that accommodation searches in secondary cities across Asia have grown 15% faster than in traditional tourism hubs over the last two years.

That momentum is also reflected in Agoda’s New Horizons ranking report, which identifies Sapa (Vietnam), Okayama (Japan), Bandung (Indonesia), Matsuyama (Japan) and Takamatsu (Japan) as Asia’s top five emerging destinations based on international travel interest over the last two years.

Partners can tap into this opportunity by joining Agoda’s 21st Birthday Sale running from 3 May to 21 May, giving them an opportunity to package and promote relevant offers to travelers exploring emerging destinations and to stay visible as guests plan their journeys.

Agoda’s 21st Birthday Sale features a three-phase campaign structure designed to help partners maximize visibility during the height of booking interests. Travelers can enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings during the main sale, with a special Flash Sale offering up to 70% off on 19 May. The campaign also includes VIP Priority Access for Agoda VIP members from 3 to 6 May, giving early access to deals before the main sale runs from 7 to 21 May.

As travelers increasingly seek out new destinations and diverse sets of travel experiences, campaigns like Agoda’s 21st Birthday Sale can help partners raise discoverability, align with booking interests and reach guests at the point of decision. Enhanced visibility through homepage banners, campaign landing pages, pop-up banners and exclusive badges are among the features available to participating partners.

"Travel is getting more interesting when you look beyond the obvious hubs and that’s good news for our partners," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. "When demand spreads to a wider set of destinations, it creates more opportunities for properties outside the main gateways to be discovered and booked. Secondary cities are continuing to draw stronger interest, and the partners who show up early with sharp pricing, clear listings and the right offers are the ones most likely to benefit. Agoda’s 21st Birthday Sale is designed to help partners do exactly that through stronger visibility during key booking and planning windows."

To celebrate its 21st birthday, Agoda is offering high-value deals to inspire travelers to explore the region’s emerging destinations. For partners, it presents an opportunity to pair strong offers with one of Agoda’s promotional moments of the year. With flexible participation options and broad consumer reach, Agoda’s 21st Birthday Sale is designed to help partners of all sizes make the most of changing travel patterns and rising interest in Asia’s next wave of destinations.

This is an open invitation for travel partners across the ecosystem to collaborate early, plan smarter and co-create compelling seasonal offers for travelers worldwide. For more information on how to participate, visit https://partnerhub.agoda.com/agodas-mega-sale/.

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