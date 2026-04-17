Agoda’s Top Picks for Birdwatching Destinations Across Asia

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has identified a selection of birdwatching destinations across Asia where habitat diversity and migratory routes draw interest from eco-conscious travelers. From Himalayan foothills to tropical floodplains, these locations offer varied conditions for observing both resident and migratory species.

Birdwatching in Asia is closely tied to geography and seasonality. Wetlands, river basins, and primary rainforests create distinct ecosystems, shaping not only the species found there but also how travelers experience them—whether by boat, on foot, or from observation hides.

Agoda’s curated list highlights destinations where birdlife and landscape come together:

Keoladeo National Park, India: Located in Rajasthan, Keoladeo’s network of managed wetlands and walking trails allows for close-range observation, often by bicycle or rickshaw. The park supports over 370 species and is particularly active during winter migration, when waterfowl and rare visitors such as the Siberian crane have historically been recorded.

Khao Sok National Park, Thailand: In southern Thailand, Khao Sok combines dense rainforest with the open waters of Cheow Lan Lake. Birdwatching here often involves early morning boat safaris or guided treks, where hornbills move between canopy layers, and kingfishers are spotted along limestone-lined waterways.

Kinabatangan River, Sabah, Malaysia: The Kinabatangan River offers a river-based birdwatching experience, with sightings concentrated along oxbow lakes and riverbanks. Boat safaris at dawn and dusk regularly reveal species such as the rhinoceros hornbill and the endemic Bornean bristlehead, alongside other wildlife sharing the same habitat.

Mai Po Nature Reserve, Hong Kong SAR: Situated along the Deep Bay wetlands, Mai Po is one of the most important migratory bird sites in Asia. Elevated boardwalks and bird hides allow for structured observation of species moving along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway, including black-faced spoonbills and migratory shorebirds.

Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, Nepal: Set within the floodplains of the Koshi River, this reserve is defined by its dynamic wetland ecosystem. Birdwatching is often conducted on foot or by raft, with sightings of grassland specialists such as the Bengal florican and large congregations of waterbirds during migration seasons.

Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, India: Located in Arunachal Pradesh, Eaglenest spans a wide altitudinal range, creating varied habitats within a relatively compact area. Birdwatchers travel along mountain roads to access different elevations, with opportunities to spot rare species such as the Bugun liocichla, alongside a high diversity of Himalayan birds.

Danum Valley, Sabah, Malaysia: Danum Valley’s primary rainforest supports a high concentration of canopy and ground-dwelling bird species. Guided walks, canopy towers, and research trails provide access to sightings of species such as the great argus and Bornean ground cuckoo within a largely undisturbed ecosystem.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Birdwatching reflects how people want to travel – more time in fewer places, with a deeper connection to what’s around them. What’s notable about these destinations is not just the diversity of species, but the way they encourage travelers to follow natural rhythms and engage more meaningfully with local ecosystems. At Agoda, we support these journeys by offering a wide range of accommodations, flights and activities that make it easier to plan and experience them."

For those planning their birdwatching adventure, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

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