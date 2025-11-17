AI and Multi-omics are Transforming Cancer Care: APAC Precision Oncology Conference Outlines the Future of Early Detection and Personalized Treatment

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The APAC Precision Oncology Conference 2025, themed Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Multi-omics in Cancer Management, convened in Hong Kong on November 1, marking Lung Cancer Awareness Month with a clear message: AI and multi-omics are no longer theoretical – they are driving real-world advancements in cancer care across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Co-organized by the Hong Kong Precision Oncology Society, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre, the Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong, and supported by Gene Solutions and the K-CONNECT Platform – the event brought together 13 distinguished faculty leaders and more than 150 oncologists, molecular researchers, and AI scientists. Hosted at the iconic Hotel ICON Hong Kong, the program highlighted clinically validated technologies already in deployment across Asia, signaling a new era of scalable, AI-powered precision oncology.



The APAC Precision Oncology Conference 2025: 13 Distinguished Faculty Members

Why do AI and Multi-omics Matter?

Multi-omics integrates diverse layers of biological data—such as DNA fragments, methylation patterns, copy number aberrations, and genetic mutations—to provide a more comprehensive view of cancer cells, not only found in tissue but also in blood samples. When harnessed with AI, these insights enable rapid, accurate analysis, empowering clinicians to detect cancer earlier, tailor personalized treatments, and monitor disease progression with unprecedented precision.

Early Detection

In the opening session on AI and multi-omics for cancer screening and diagnostics, Dr. Le Son Tran, Principal Investigator at Gene Solutions, explained the role of advanced multi-omics data and multi-modal AI algorithms in SPOT-MAS, a next-generation Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test already accessible across APAC:

“Our AI models were trained on a large multi-omics dataset and validated in large-scale, multicenter studies to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) signals and accurately identify their tissue of origin. This enables the test to screen for up to 75 cancer types and subtypes with 78% sensitivity and 99% specificity—all from a single, affordable blood draw.”

Building on this, Prof. Zhang Wei Xiong from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University shared his lab’s discovery of non-canonical circular RNAs, a new type of RNA biomarker with stable expression in blood, representing another potential “omics” in early cancer screening.

Drawing from clinical practice, Dr. Brendan Chia Seng Hup, Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Raffles Medical Group added:

“With Multi-Cancer Early Detection tests, we get cancer tissue-of-origin information and high sensitivity, giving us a more targeted direction for diagnostic follow-up. The improved affordability enables broader adoption without compromising accuracy.”

Personalized Treatment

Although many targeted therapies and immunotherapies are currently approved, tumor genomic changes remain highly complex, and clinicians require comprehensive insights to tailor personalized treatment strategies.

Subsequent sessions delved into the role multi-omics in comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and transcriptomic profiling (CGTP), emphasizing how deep-learning models and multidisciplinary Molecular Tumor Boards (MTBs) translate complex genomic findings into actionable treatment plans.

Dr. Joseph Siu-Kie Au, President of the Hong Kong Precision Oncology Society, emphasized:

“AI will serve as the orchestrator, fusing multi-omics, clinical history, and imaging into actionable insights.”

Prof. Aya Helali from Queen Mary Hospital reinforced the value of comprehensive genomic profiling to provide clinically relevant information on a patient’s cancer to enable more personalized and timely interventions for each patient and the role of Molecular Tumor Boards:

“Cancer is not a single disease. Molecular Tumor Boards help us interpret complex genetic results and craft individualized treatment plans.”

Continuous Monitoring

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is also a key biomarker for cancer monitoring. ctDNA monitoring for molecular residual disease (MRD) is driving global attention among oncologists. Dr. Terence Aik Huang Tan, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist at Raffles Medical Group, shared about clinical guidelines and practical real-world considerations on when to use ctDNA-MRD technology:

“We no longer need to debate sensitivity or specificity—the data is strong. The real question now is where and how to use it in practice.” He demonstrated this through interactive case studies and live polling—nearly 100% of participants agreed that ctDNA-MRD monitoring should be part of shared decision-making, signaling a major shift in clinical mindset.

Dr. Ye Gang from Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital added:

“Like an iceberg, ctDNA helps us detect what’s hidden below the surface. I believe that MRD-guided care will improve patient outcomes- we now need more real-world data.”



Dr. Joseph Siu-Kie Au – Conference chair, sharing about Personalized Treatment

Gene Solutions introduced K-TRACK and K-4CARE, validated platforms combining genomic and transcriptomic profiling with ctDNA-based MRD monitoring. These solutions enable longitudinal tracking of treatment response and recurrence risk, helping clinicians personalize care in real time.

Dr. Nguyen Duy Sinh, Oncology Medical Director at Gene Solutions, explained the uniqueness of these platforms: “Integrating both genomic and transcriptomic data helps clinicians explore greater potential for identifying suitable treatments. Moreover, the multi-omics application in ctDNA-MRD monitoring has demonstrated better performance in our study compared to previous single-dimensional approaches.”

The Bigger Picture

The conference culminated in a forward-looking session on AI and multi-omics integration, with a unified call for collaboration:

“AI will fundamentally change cancer care—shifting from reactive to proactive,” said Prof. Cai Jing from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Dr. Joseph Siu-Kie Au added, “We must build an ecosystem across APAC to accelerate AI model training and make advanced cancer management accessible.”

Dr. Lawrence Luk Lung, from the Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong concluded, “Collaboration is key – bringing together medical experts, AI specialists, and regulators to make real progress.”

By combining AI and multi-omics, healthcare systems can deliver earlier diagnoses, smarter treatments, and better survival outcomes—making precision oncology accessible to all.

